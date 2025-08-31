New NHL EDGE Data Shares More On How Capitals Pulled Off Dominant Season, From Alex Ovechkin to Tom Wilson

The Washington Capitals took a major step forward last season as one of the league's best teams, and when it comes down to the advanced numbers, D.C. stood out quite a bit.

New data from NHL EDGE shows just how impactful the Capitals were, and just how many of their players made their mark.

Tom Wilson's 22 high-danger goals were the most on Washington and were also tied for ninth in the league among forwards, ranking in the 98th percentile. From mid-range, Alex Ovechkin (15 goals) and Jakob Chychrun (11) both ranked in the 99th percentile, with Chychrun's 11 goals from that area ranking second among all NHL defensemen. Ovechkin's five long-range goals led all NHL forwards, and right behind him was Dylan Strome with four.

As for shot speed and type, the Capitals ranked second in the league with an average speed of 62.69 miles per hour, and the team also led the NHL in shooting percentage (12.6) while Aliaksei Protas' 33.3 shooting percentage ranked in the 99th percentile. Washington's 96 snapshot goals were also the third-most in the NHL.

Then, in net, Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson both made up one of the league's top tandems; Thompson's .912 save percentage from mid-range was the sixth-best in the league, while Lindgren did even better with a .914, ranking fourth league-wide. Thompson also finished with the best save percentage through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.