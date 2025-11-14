No Reason To Read Into Ovechkin's Jersey Swaps On Recent Road Swing

On this past four-game road trip, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has participated in a couple of jersey swaps.

He and longtime friend Evgeni Malkin exchanged sweaters after the Capitals visited the Pittsburgh Penguins, and on Thursday in Florida, Ovechkin and Brad Marchand traded after the Panthers forward recorded his 1,000th career NHL point.

While it's a sentimental moment and more memories for the 40-year-old, who's also in the final year of his contract, it's not any indication of his future.

Ovechkin still has not made any decision regarding whether or not he will keep playing after this season. He has four goals and eight assists for 12 points through 17 games this season and is still averaging top-line minutes, skating 17:57 minutes a night.

The Russian is an avid collector of memorabilia and has exchanged equipment before, and this time around is no different. It's also a routine part of the game between legends, not a sign that things are nearing the end.

As of the start of the campaign, he has not discussed his future or next steps with management, who is giving him the time he needs to enjoy the game and see where he's at. He also said that as long as he's still enjoying the game, he will keep playing, and certainly, the Capitals will accommodate his wishes either way when he decides on what's next for him.

That decision will come with time, and the exchange of gifts is not one to read into.