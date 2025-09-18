Ovechkin, 40, Remains Undecided On Future As He Enters Final Year Of Contract With Capitals

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For Alex Ovechkin, age truly is just a number.

Going into his 21st NHL season, the Washington Capitals is unfazed, even moreso after celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday.

"(I feel) the same. Nothing changed, just different number," Ovechkin smiled.

While he feels the same, though, he's still in for a pivotal year in his career. It's the final year of his contract, and he isn't sure what the future holds beyond 2026. That said, he isn't putting too much stock into it — at least not right now.

"We'll see what's going to happen," Ovechkin said, adding, "We have lots of time to talk."

Ovechkin and the front office haven't had any talks about whether or not he'd want to sign an extension or hang up the skates after this year. General manager Chris Patrick said it's fair to say that the organization isn't sure which way he's leaning, but it's not pressing and ultimately, will be No. 8's decision.

"I want him to have the space to have this season go how he wants it to go," Patrick said. "If he wants to talk, we'll talk. If not, we'll figure it out later."

ARLINGTON, V.A. —The Washington Capitals breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday, as captain Alex Ovechkin’s injury to open training camp is "nothing significant," per coach Spencer Carbery.

As for the rest of the team, Ovechkin's future isn't weighing on the locker room, and the group is just focused on enjoying the present moment with him.

"I think he's one of those guys where it really doesn't matter. If he's playing well and he's scoring goals and he wants to stick around, I'm sure they will figure a way to keep him around. If he doesn't want to play another year, then he won't play a year," Tom Wilson said. "I think he's a guy that's just a staple here. No one will really think about him not being around here until it smacks us all in the face. He's a guy that's just a Capital."

The Russian owns the NHL's all-time goals record with 897, and he is three away from being the first player in NHL history to record 900 regular-season goals. However, the main focus for him is to try and capture a second Stanley Cup.

"He wants to win... that's what he's focused on," Patrick said.