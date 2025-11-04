Ovechkin Discusses Scoring Struggles To Open Season, He And Capitals Trusting In Process

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Alex Ovechkin isn't afraid to admit he's fighting it right now.

The Washington Capitals captain has just two goals through the first 12 games of the season, with both of his goals coming off the same play off the face-off. All the while, he's in the midst of a four-game scoring drought, and remains stuck at 899 goals, one away from 900.

"A little struggling," Ovechkin admitted of his play. "Overall, we just have to stick to the plan and keep working, and eventually, you'll score."

Ovechkin also noted that dealing with a lower-body injury at the start of the season that held him out for a good amount of training camp hasn't helped the situation, either.

"It sucks when in training camp, you try to get in shape and you miss the ice... right now, you just have to catch your timing," he said.

The 40-year-old, who had 44 goals — the third-most in the NHL — last season to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, said that when it comes to getting back up to full speed, it's been a process.

However, he continues to feel better with each game that goes on, and believes he's trending in the right direction as he's getting chances and good puck touches.

As for the rest of the team, coach Spencer Carbery is remaining patient, and hasn't minded Ovechkin's 5-on-5 play. The glaring issue for him, though, is on the man advantage, which ranks eighth-worst in the league and has yet to see Ovechkin find twine.

“Power play has been an issue, and that’s a product of our whole power play as a group. So, I think that negatively affects him," Carbery said. "When he’s not getting opportunities, zone time, his shot off, scoring chances, you name it, it’s not a good thing."

Ovechkin ranks fourth in the NHL total power-play ice time, but Carbery remains comfortable with his deployment there. After all, it could be the key to unlocking Ovechkin's offense.

“When you’re feeling good on the power play, when you’re touching the puck, when you’re getting opportunities, when you’re shooting it on net, you go back after the bench after that power play and, whether you score or not, you feel good about the game," Carbery said. "You feel good you just touched the puck, you had three shots, you were in the zone, you were around the net."

As 900 looms and the Capitals look to bust out of a four-game losing streak where scoring remains the glaring issue, Ovechkin is confident that he'll find his rhythm, and once he gets one, the floodgates will open.

"I hope so," Ovechkin said. "Sometimes you can't score like five or six games, and then you score 10 games in a row. We'll see."