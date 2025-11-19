Ryan Leonard Knows The Pucks Will Start Going In At Some Point. Now, It's Just About Not Getting Frustrated

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Back on Saturday, Ryan Leonard made a notable equipment change, taking the ice with a Bauer Pulse stick after months of using the CCM JetSpeed.

The reason? He wanted to try to make some kind of change, try something new in an attempt to ignite a spark. Maybe the puck would go in for him.

But Leonard knows that it's not the gear that makes the difference; it's just the ebbs and flows of the game, and he's back to his usual twig as he continues to navigate the NHL and learn the ropes as a rookie.

"I would like to have a couple more goals," he acknowledged. "But it's a long season and the chances are all there."

Leonard has three goals and five assists for eight points through 19 games so far this season. His ice time and role has fluctuated so far, with him getting 12-15 minutes on some nights and playing under 10 in others.

Still, as he pointed out, he's getting his looks, with his 37 shots so far on the season ranking eighth-most on the team and his 28 shots at 5-on-5 ranking fifth among all Capitals forwards.

Ultimately, though, Leonard is staying positive, and not letting himself get frustrated as he adapts to the higher level.

"I'm staying patient and not really getting frustrated. Just continuing what I'm doing out there every single day. We're almost 20 games in, that's a quarter of the season, so it's a long, long road ahead," Leonard said. "It's been great, it's a big learning adjustment, getting better and better every single day, in game taking advantage of every single chance you get and shift you get."

Starting Monday, Leonard got a new look, as Nic Dowd moved to the third line to center him and Anthony Beauvillier. It was a move that paid off, as Dowd helped bolster the offense on that line as that trio generated more zone time and opportunities. Leonard himself boasted an expected goals-for percentage of 69.47 playing on that line.

For the 20-year-old, having Dowd next to him made a big difference.

"Everyone knows how reliable Dowder is and it gets pretty underrated with how smart he can be with the puck, too," Leonard said, adding, "(He) makes a smart play pretty much every single time. The way he talks on the bench, in the locker room, in between shifts helps out a lot."

As Leonard continues to embrace that role and find chemistry with his new linemates, he's following the same advice the rest of the group is as it tries to climb up the standings: trust the process.

"Just stay patient," he added. "It's only a matter of time."