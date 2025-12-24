Ryan Leonard Reflects On Return From Injury, Capitals Feel 'Game-Breaking' Ability As He Picks Up Where He Left Off

WASHINGTON — Ryan Leonard had never missed a game due to injury before.

So, when the Washington Capitals rookie was sent hard to the ice after a high hit form Jacob Trouba on Dec. 5, he knew he'd miss time, a first in his still-young career.

"It sucks," Leonard said. "But you're cheering the team on and you're trying to be the best teammate possible."

The 20-year-old missed seven games due to shoulder and facial injuries, putting pause on what's been an impressive rookie campaign so far. As he recovered, he trusted in the process, and while it was difficult to watch from the sidelines, he knew the importance of healing completely before returning.

"It's great to be back out there. I just trust the trainers and the whole staff and worked with them every single day to try to get as healthy as possible," Leonard said. "Knowing when to go back in there and make the right call. They made the right call, and I owe it all to them."

Leonard picked up right where he left off; he had points in four of his last five games before getting hurt, and had two assists while helping spark Washington's offense despite a disappointing pre-holiday loss to the New York Rangers.

With 20 points in 30 games, he ranks fourth overall in scoring among all NHL rookies, and only two other Capitals rookies have reached the 20-point mark faster over the last 40 years.

"He's an elite hockey player, game breaker... you see what our power play does when he's back on it. It seems like it kind of runs through him, and he's making the right plays and good on breakouts," Dylan Strome said. "Happy to see him back."

Coach Spencer Carbery noted that while there was some rust to shake off, Leonard was still dangerous with the puck, and made a noticeable impact in his return.

For Leonard, the injury is now a thing of the past, something he's choosing not to linger on. Instead, his goal is to help Washington get things back on track while looking forward to the busy slate the rest of the year presents.

"You try not to get frustrated and just look at it, it's a long season, and we got a long road ahead," Leonard said. "I trust the trainers with everything they did, and I owe it all to them."