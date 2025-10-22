There's No Need To Worry About Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals have been faring just fine to open the 2025-26 season, boasting a 5-2 record through the first seven games and getting goals from the likes of Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun and more. All the while, Alex Ovechkin is still waiting for the floodgates to open.

Ovechkin has just one goal through the first seven games of the season and still sits two away from hitting 900, a mark that no one else in NHL history has reached. Still, he's not getting frustrated, nor is he pressing to find the back of the net.

"It's just a matter of time when he's getting into spots... he's been in good spots, he's moving well, his line's been effective," coach Spencer Carbery said earlier, noting that he hasn't met with Ovechkin about the puck not going in.

The 40-year-old said that he's feeling good and getting back into the rhythm of things with it being so early in the season, and that even though it hasn't resulted in more than one goal, he's getting his looks, so he isn't concerned.

"If it was like, 'I don't have any chances,' it's like, 'Oh shit,'" Ovechkin said. "But no, chances were there, just sometimes you just have to be patient."

Though his shots aren't finding twine, Ovechkin's still generating scoring opportunities, and has four assists through the first seven games. His 2.44 points per 60 at all strengths rank fourth-most on the team, and he's finding other ways to make an impact, including throwing his weight around and making more passes and helping out at both ends of the ice.

Ovechkin's experienced ups and downs over the course of his career, most notably back in 2023-24 when he had just eight goals through the first 43 games of the season before finishing the year with 31.

It's a process, and as time goes on, he'll get his touch back.