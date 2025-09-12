What We've Learned About Justin Sourdif So Far At Capitals Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — There's been quite a bit to take away from the Washington Capitals informal skates so far ahead of training camp, and this week, a new face joined the mix with Justin Sourdif taking the ice with the team for the first time.

Washington acquired Sourdif from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a pair of picks in a pre-draft trade, and then inked him to a two-year, $1.65 million extension. He had been high on the team's radar for quite a while, and now, they expect him to join the NHL roster and play a pivotal role this season.

“It felt like these are the kind of deals that we’ve had success with in the past,” general manager Chris Patrick explained this summer, adding, “We view it as a similar-type deal (to the Rasmus Sandin trade) where we’re getting that young guy that might be in our organization for a lot of years and we think could be a really key contributor to our team moving forward, kind of that next wave of younger players.

“We see a guy that’s competitive, smart… as far as his role with us, he gives (coach Spencer Carbery) options,” Patrick said. “He can try him at center, but I think he’s going to have a good chance here to prove that he’s a good NHL player.”

So, what's Sourdif's first time on the ice taught us? That the Capitals have another really strong, versatile forward option.

What stands out first with Sourdif is his positioning; he's always in the right spot and makes the most of the space available to him, while getting to the open areas with ease. He reads the ice very well and is obviously a smart player.

Sourdif's fluid and moves well in all three zones, and he never gives up on a play, either. His shot and quick hands are two of his biggest assets, and he can back check efficiently, too.

The 23-year-old had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games with the Charlotte Checkers last season, and he added 10 points in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games. He has experience playing top minutes, and he's also played at both center and wing.

Going into this year with the Capitals, he seems like a prime candidate to fill the vacant spot on the powerhouse fourth line alongside Nic Dowd and Brandon Duhaime. He can play physical, has good skill and plays a strong two-way game, and his ability would serve the team well in a role like that.

Of course, training camp will be the true test, and he can likely fill a number of other roles, too, giving D.C. another Swiss Army knife type player.

And there's never too many of those.