Where Will Ryan Leonard Start In The Capitals' Lineup?

For the Washington Capitals, the upcoming season will be more telling of Ryan Leonard than his debut last season.

Leonard got meaningful experience appearing in a handful of games at the end of the regular season, following by playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he found himself trying to find consistency amid a whirlwind transition from college to the pros, and ended up with just a goal and assist during his first NHL stint.

Now, he's officially a rookie, and the Capitals believe a full summer of training, in addition to the taste of the Show he got after joining the big club in April, will work wonders for his development.

“He now has a crystal clear vision of what it feels like to play in the most difficult times of the year against arguably the hardest team to play against… He felt that, and that experience cannot be replaced,” coach Spencer Carbery noted, adding, “Him going and truly having a grasp on the things he needs to do and work on to get himself not (only) up to speed, but get him on the trajectory of being an elite player in the NHL... will be extremely valuable.”

Ryan Leonard Moves In With Pierre-Luc Dubois To Start Capitals Tenure: 'He's Treated Me With The Most Respect'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — To start the week, Ryan Leonard was sleeping in a twin-sized bed in his Boston College dorm room. Now, the Washington Capitals rookie has the entire third floor of Pierre-Luc Dubois' D.C. home to himself.

That said, where will Leonard draw in?

Right now, based on how things are going, he will likely start the year on the third line right wing as the Capitals look to find some much-needed stability there, though his linemates remain in flux, as Connor McMichael battles to switch to pivot while Hendrix Lapierre, Andrew Cristall, Ivan MIroshnichenko and Sonny Milano battle it out for full-time jobs as well.

Being an eighth overall pick, there's high hopes for his production, and he's shown that he can be a top contributor after two standout years at Boston College. However, there's no rush for the Washington.

The Capitals' goal is to continue getting younger while allowing their prospects the time and opportunity to establish themselves in the lineup. For Leonard, there's no rush, and he should have the necessary time and space to grow his game and find consistency while not being overwhelmed with pressure or expectation, which is why a bottom-6 role is right to start.

Leonard would benefit from playing with a similar and speedy center in McMichael as he continues to adapt to the highest level and find his game. Then, if the opportunity presents itself, he can move up, and also be an option on the power play.

First, though, he needs the right role.