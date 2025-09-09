Jets Debut New Center Ice Logo for 15th Anniversary

The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled a new center ice logo to celebrate their 15th anniversary since returning to the NHL in 2011. The updated design pays tribute to the team's legacy while incorporating modern elements that reflect their growth over the past decade and a half.

This commemorative logo will be featured prominently at center ice throughout the 2025–26 season, marking a milestone in the franchise’s history and reigniting excitement among fans. What do you think about the change? Are you excited for the Jets 15th Anniversary celebration?