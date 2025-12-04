Comrie Shines But Jets Fall 3–2 in Shootout To Habs

The Winnipeg Jets wrapped up their six-game road trip with a heartbreaking 3–2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. It was a contest defined by highlight-reel goaltending, and big plays from both teams’ emerging stars.

Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie delivered his best performance of the season, turning aside a barrage of high-danger chances from the opening puck drop through overtime and shootout. Comrie made multiple spectacular, goal-saving stops, including one off his mask followed by a diving save in the first period, then another dramatic sequence minutes later after a Montreal interception forced him into yet another desperation stop. His heroics continued throughout the night with five saves in overtime and only one goal allowed on three shootout attempts.

The Jets leaned heavily on their top line once again, with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor supplying all of Winnipeg’s scoring. Their combined effort broke the ice late in the first period when Connor corralled a loose puck, weaved between two defenders, and fed Scheifele with a backhand pass, who ripped a shot past Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobeš for a 1–0 lead.

Midway through the second, the Canadiens capitalized on a power-play opportunity after Tanner Pearson was called for slashing rookie defenseman Lane Hutson. Montreal cycled quickly before Juraj Slafkovský hammered a one-timer from the low slot to tie the game.

Winnipeg briefly regained the lead on a fortunate bounce. A deflected puck off a broken stick landed behind the Montreal net, where Gabe Vilardi retrieved it and fed Connor at the faceoff circle. Connor snapped home his shot before Dobeš could react, making it 2–1 Jets.

But Montreal’s young core answered again. Ivan Demidov, a Calder Trophy candidate, out-battled Josh Morrissey along the boards, pulled the puck free, and found Oliver Kapanen wide open in front. Kapanen buried the pass to even the score at 2–2 heading into the third.

Comrie continued to anchor the Jets late, stopping seven shots in the final frame and five more in a tense overtime period. But Winnipeg’s depth scoring remained absent and their opportunities went unconverted. In the shootout, Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored the lone goal, securing the extra point for the Canadiens and handing Winnipeg a frustrating but hard-fought defeat.

The Jets now return home after their demanding road swing and will host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at Canada Life Centre.

