Ehlers’ Homecoming, Potential NHL Debut For Top Goalie Prospect in Jets’ Friday Clash With Hurricanes

On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets wrap up their week with a marquee clash against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. They will have home-ice advantage as they take on the high-powered Carolina Hurricanes, whose offense ranks second in the league. It is a pivotal matchup for both sides: Carolina aims to bounce back after dropping two of its last three, while Winnipeg looks to build on back-to-back wins following a difficult four-loss road trip. This will be the 101st meeting between the clubs, with the Hurricanes historically holding the edge with a 56-32-4-8 record.

Friday’s game will also spotlight two Hurricanes who have strong Winnipeg ties. Former longtime Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers returns to Canada Life Centre for the first time since leaving the organization that drafted and developed him into a true difference-maker. Joining him is hometown product Seth Jarvis, who continues his impressive campaign with 17 points in 20 games.

Lineup Storylines

The Jets suffered a major setback Thursday when Darren Dreger reported that star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be sidelined for 4–6 weeks following a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, a lingering issue that now leaves a significant gap in a lineup that has leaned heavily on his elite Vezina- and Hart-level play over the past two seasons.

Hellebuyck’s injury comes right as the Jets were starting to get healthy once again, with Cole Perfetti, Adam Lowry, and Dylan Samberg returning and helping restore stability and chemistry throughout the lineup, from the trusted Lowry and Nino Niederreiter pairing to Perfetti building early synergy with veteran Jonathan Toews.

His absence, however, opens the door for 22-year-old AHL standout Thomas Milic, recalled from the Manitoba Moose and could make his NHL debut Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes as backup Eric Comrie was able to step in during Winnipeg's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets this past Tuesday. Milic, Canada’s 2023 World Junior hero and a fifth-round pick, arrives in top form, boasting a 5-2-2 record, a .921 save percentage, a 2.14 GAA, and a four-game winning streak in the AHL this season.

Going against the top seed in the East will be an interesting test for the youngster as well as a test for the Jets team as a whole as they continue to seek timely contributions from key players, including offseason addition Gustav Nyquist. He was brought in to help offset the offensive void left by Ehlers’ departure, but the 36-year-old has struggled significantly. He has only six assists and no goals through 14 games while also dealing with injuries.

His current drought is the longest season-opening dry spell of his career, surpassing an 11-game slump from his rookie year. Now in a fourth-line role, Nyquist faces growing pressure to elevate his play despite recording points in three of his last five games. If he cannot turn things around, further lineup changes are likely as younger players push for opportunities.

On the Carolina side, Jets fans will naturally focus on Jarvis on the top line and Ehlers on the second, but the Hurricanes’ depth offers more storylines. Young talents Logan Stankoven, acquired in the Mikko Rantanen trade, and Jackson Blake, son of former NHL player Jason Blake, have been exciting to watch, with the trio combining for 15 goals this season. On the blue line, rookie Alexander Nikishin has emerged as a Calder Trophy candidate. He opened the year with points in his first four games and has since settled into a reliable third-pairing role. He currently leads the Hurricanes with a plus-14 rating.

Winnipeg's AHL Moose Extend Win Streak To Five

Milic sparkles, Zhilkin ignites offense, and the Moose secure their fifth straight victory, extending their dominant run.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (+110) | CAR ML (-133)

WPG +1.5 (-208) | CAR -1.5 (-+170)

O/U 6.0 Goals

Both teams have been consistent playoff contenders for years, yet the Jets have regularly had the upper hand against the Canes, winning four of their last six meetings and taking three straight at home. High-scoring games have become the norm between these two, with six of their last eight matchups reaching six or more total goals dating back to early 2021.

This matchup could open the door for Winnipeg's offense, as Carolina's defensive group has been their only notable vulnerability. The Canes are allowing 2.85 goals per game this season, which still ranks inside the league's top twelve, but that number has been affected by their recent stretch of inconsistent play. Over their last eight games, Carolina has scored 29 goals but also given up 25, the eighth-highest total in the NHL during that span.

The Jets are positioned to capitalize, as their offense is heating up with 16 goals in their last four games, although they have also allowed 13 against. Another high-scoring battle seems likely, with unexpected contributors potentially stepping up for both sides.

Winnipeg's top duo of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are both averaging below a point per game against Carolina over their careers. That means the Jets may need secondary scoring to get the job done. This is where Nyquist could make a significant impact. He has points in two of his last three games against the Canes and is overdue for a breakout performance, particularly as he still seeks his first goal of the season.

On the other side, the Jets have often kept Carolina's stars quiet. Sebastian Aho has recorded points in only two of his last five matchups against Winnipeg, and Seth Jarvis has just one point in his last four. It could be Ehlers who ultimately makes the difference. He has been in excellent form with points in eight of his last nine games and will be motivated to produce against his former team.

Jets Grant Blue Chip Prospect Permission To Seek Trade

Blue chip prospect Brad Lambert is exploring new NHL destinations as his path to consistent ice time in Winnipeg tightens.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 8-6-0 record, 2.51 GAA, .913 SV% | VS CAR: 4-5-0 record, 3.71 GAA, .887 SV% in ten games)

Carolina: Frederik Andersen (Season: 5-4-2 record, 3.07 GAA, .883 SV% | VS WPG: 14-2-2 record, 2.86 GAA, .902 SV% in 19 games)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.