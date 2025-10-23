Jets Aim To Extend Hot Streak in Home Matchup Versus Kraken, Rookie Berkly Catton

The Winnipeg Jets look to win their sixth straight game on Thursday when returning home for a three-game homestand, kicking off with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken. It'll be the two clubs 13th meeting all-time with the Jets owning a dominant 10-2-0 record over their history.

Seattle has dropped two straight and four of their last five games entering Thursday but has otherwise seen a surprising start to the season, including wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. They’ll aim for a major comeback against one of the West’s top teams.

The Kraken have only managed to defeat the Jets on the road once before, and they’ll be looking to notch that second victory in a crucial game. Returning home for a five-game homestand after Thursday’s matchup, they hope to use the win as a springboard for a long winning streak.

Line Combinations: Jets vs. Kraken

Lineup Storylines

Winnipeg has struggled to find a consistent lineup that can get results as they're winning off the backs of their superstar duo in Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, yet below them in the lineup, change has been seen almost every game. Without reliable top six winger Nikolaj Ehlers, the Jets have struggled to find suitable replacement for the second line but have still been able to receive depth scoring. Surprising outlets like fourth line forwards Morgan Barron and Tanner Pearson as well as defenseman Logan Stanley have all been able to find the back of the net more than once and have lifted Winnipeg in much needed spots to get clutch victories.

This all while, Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel has experimented with rookies in the lineup, cycling through three so far with Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford and Brad Lambert. None have stuck so far with most recently Lambert being given his opportunity. Arniel said the rookie didn't get to play much in his season debut due to lots of penalties resulting in added special teams time but the 21-year-old forward will be given another opportunity to show what he has to offer in Thursday's contest.

For Seattle, they also have several young faces in the lineup with the most notable addition being 19-year-old Berkly Catton. After being drafted eighth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Saskatoon native returned to the Western Hockey League, staying in Washington to play his fourth season with the Spokane Chiefs. This season, he made the leap to the professional level, appearing twice for the Kraken and recording an assist. Like Detroit’s Emmitt Finnie, Catton has been featured on the team’s top line, skating alongside standout players Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-227) | SEA ML (+185)

WPG -1.5 (+105) | SEA +1.5 (-128)

O/U 5.5 Goals

The Jets hold the historical edge over the Kraken, but when it comes to betting, the odds are much closer than they seem. Winnipeg boasts an impressive 4-2 record against the spread this season, especially notable since they’ve been favored in all but one game. This suggests that when they win, they do so convincingly, often by more than a goal. Meanwhile, the Kraken have found success in a different way. Seattle is typically seen as the underdog, having missed the playoffs last season but they’ve delivered strong results for bettors with a 5-2 record against the spread. Even in defeat, the Kraken tend to battle hard, keeping games tight and the score close.

It could mean we are instore for a tight checking contest with little room for error as both sides. This will mean the Jets will need another big game out of their lineup. The trio of rookies, with now Lambert in the lineup, have yet to contribute a goal and a tally in a much needed spot could go a long way towards keeping him on the roster. Winnipeg would also love more scoring out of big ticket free agent Jonathan Toews, who has picked up his production as of late with a goal and three assists for a point-per-game average over his last four games.

Throughout his lengthy NHL career, Toews has faced Seattle only six times, but his recent performance suggests he could notch a point in his third consecutive game. The Winnipeg native has tallied a goal and two assists, totaling three points in his last three matchups against the Kraken.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck Expected (Season: 4-1-0 record, 2.21 GAA, .927 SV% | VS SEA: 4-1-0 record, 2.33 GAA, .906 SV% in Six Games)

Seattle: Joey Daccord Expected (Season: 3-1-1 record, 3.09 GAA, .890 SV% | VS WPG: 1-2-2 record, 2.78 GAA, .914 SV% in Five Games)

