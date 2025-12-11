Jets Aim To Halt Lengthy Losing Skid in Rare Matchup vs. Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets return to action on Thursday after a narrow 4–3 loss to the red-hot Dallas Stars. It was a tight, hard-fought game in which the Jets pushed one of the NHL’s best teams to the limit but ultimately came up short. However, the strong effort gives them something to build on as they prepare to face another early-season surprise in the Boston Bruins.

Boston has shocked much of the hockey world this year. Few expected the Bruins to contend for a playoff spot, yet they have surged to an 18-13-0 record behind the league’s eighth-best offense. The attack is driven by superstar David Pastrnak and breakout forward Morgan Geekie, who sits just two goals behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead with 22 this season. The Jets, who have won only five of their last 17 games, will be desperate to halt their slide against a Bruins team looking to continue its unexpected push toward the postseason.

Lineup Storylines

In Winnipeg, Wednesday’s optional skate produced some encouraging news as star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck took the ice for the first time since suffering a knee injury. He remains out for a few more games, which means the Jets will continue to rely on backup Eric Comrie. Comrie has delivered mixed results during Winnipeg’s recent struggles but is coming off a solid outing against Dallas despite allowing four goals. He will need to be sharp again against another high-powered offense in Boston, that he surprisingly has never faced off against in his ten year career.

Recent line changes have sparked signs of life among the Jets depth players. Cole Perfetti finally found the scoresheet on Logan Stanley’s goal Tuesday and hopes to convert that momentum into more offense on Thursday. The top line continued to drive Winnipeg’s attack with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele leading the way with new linemate Alex Iafallo producing three shots on goal and looked more involved despite extending his slump with one point in his last 12 games.

Several Winnipeg forwards remain mired in lengthy droughts with Adam Lowry, Vladislav Namestnikov, Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews all still searching for a much-needed offensive spark. The matchup could favor them if the Bruins turn to backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who has struggled with a 3.38 goals-against average this season.

Regular starter Jeremy Swayman has been far more dependable with a 2.67 average and a .913 save percentage along with strong underlying numbers in high-danger situations. Regardless of who starts, the Jets badly need a night where their secondary scoring takes over to give Connor and Scheifele some relief.

Boston enters Thursday’s game with wins in six of its last nine outings. Geekie has continued to pace the offense with 12 points during that stretch. Center Elias Lindholm has also rediscovered his form with nine points in his last eight games, showing flashes of the offensive player who once produced an 82-point season. Rounding out the top line is 26-year-old winger Alex Steeves, who received limited opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining the Bruins in the Brandon Carlo trade. Steeves has seized his chance with five goals and two assists in his last nine games, bringing his season total to eight points in 15 games.

The Jets defense will need to key in on that top trio as well as the ever-dangerous Pastrnak, who anchors the second line and continues to perform at an elite pace with 32 points in 26 games. Pastrnak and Geekie remain major threats on the Bruins power play, which ranks sixth in the league at 24.4 percent. That is another warning sign for a Jets team that cannot afford to take undisciplined penalties.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-161) | BOS ML (+135)

WPG -1.5 (+145) | BOS +1.5 (-175)

O/U 6.0 Goals

The Jets have won three of their last four meetings with the Bruins, although Boston controlled the series earlier with six straight victories between 2020 and March of 2023. Winnipeg’s offense has been the difference during its recent surge, outscoring Boston 20 to 8 in that span. They will try to build on this momentum in a game that trends toward higher scoring, since eight of the last 13 matchups dating back to March of 2018 have featured at least six goals. These teams do not face each other often, and their star players have only limited head-to-head history.

Even with limited matchups, David Pastrnak has performed extremely well against the usually strong Jets defense. He has points in three straight meetings and has produced 19 points, including 11 goals and eight assists, in 17 career games against Winnipeg. He has been held off the scoresheet only four times. Mark Scheifele has also begun to elevate his play in this matchup with three straight multi-point performances and 17 total points, including seven goals and ten assists, in his last 12 games against Boston. Both players remain central to driving their team’s offense.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Eric Comrie (Season: 6-7-1 record, 3.16 GAA, .892 SV% | First Game VS BOS)

Boston: Jeremy Swayman Expected (Season: 13-7-0 record, 2.67 GAA, .913 SV% | VS WPG: 3-2-0 record, 3.20 GAA, .895 SV% in five games)

