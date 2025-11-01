Jets Clip Red-Hot Penguins 5–2 Behind Lambert First Goal, Comrie's 28 Saves

The Winnipeg Jets earned a hard-fought 5–2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon, sending fans home happy and ready to tune into Game 7 of the World Series featuring the Toronto Blue Jays later that evening.

With Connor Hellebuyck getting a rest, Winnipeg turned to backup Eric Comrie, who stepped up in a big way against the red-hot Penguins (8-2-2 entering the game). The Jets’ main challenge was containing Pittsburgh’s second line of Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, and Justin Brazeau, which had combined for 15 goals in the team’s first 12 games. They also needed to slow down Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, who had produced 12 goals between them, with Crosby leading the team in scoring.

Mark Scheifele’s Career-Best Start Puts Him In Team Canada, NHL Awards Talks

Fueled by Olympic aspirations, Scheifele ignites the ice, dominating NHL scoring and propelling himself into award contention.

Winnipeg’s defensive structure held firm, limiting both star lines. Crosby and Malkin each recorded a power-play point, but their lines were otherwise quiet. Comrie was steady throughout, stopping 28 of 30 shots, allowing one even-strength and one power-play goal.

The game couldn’t have started better for the Jets. Just 15 seconds in, Mark Scheifele carried the puck into the offensive zone and dropped it back to the point. After a rebound chance, Gabe Vilardi picked up the puck behind the net and banked it off Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs for an early 1–0 lead.

Three minutes later, Winnipeg struck again from an unexpected source. Rookie Brad Lambert, called up to replace the injured Gustav Nyquist, teamed up with former Manitoba Moose linemate Parker Ford. Ford carried the puck behind the net and threaded a perfect pass through the crease to Lambert, who finished at the far post for his first NHL goal, putting the Jets ahead 2–0 heading into the first intermission.

The Jets kept rolling in the second period. Jonathan Toews, continuing to look rejuvenated, worked a give-and-go play with Vladislav Namestnikov, who redirected Toews’ pass past Silovs just 77 seconds into the frame to make it 3–0. Later in the period, the Penguins’ power play backfired. With Silovs out to play the puck, Kyle Connor intercepted and was tripped on a clear breakaway, earning a penalty shot. Connor converted with a smooth backhand move to give Winnipeg a commanding 4–0 lead.

Pittsburgh finally broke through late in the second on the power play. Erik Karlsson fired a slapshot from the blue line that Crosby deflected past Comrie at 19:48 to make it 4–1. The Penguins carried that momentum into the third, cutting the deficit to two when Noel Acciari buried a loose puck in front following a scramble created by Blake Lizotte’s drive to the net. Pittsburgh pushed hard for a comeback, but Connor sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

The Jets will now turn their attention to the LA Kings as they start their California road trip next Tuesday.