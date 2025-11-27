Jets Drop Third Straight in Road Loss To Capitals

The Winnipeg Jets opened their five-game road trip with a 4–3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to three games. Goaltender Eric Comrie made his third consecutive start and continued to struggle, allowing four goals on a night that raised his total to 11 against in his last three appearances.

Forward Gabe Vilardi provided the bulk of Winnipeg’s offense with two goals, bringing his season total to ten while center Mark Scheifele added a late marker that closed the gap, but the Jets were unable to complete the comeback in the final minutes.

Washington struck first seven minutes into the game, when they entered the Winnipeg zone on a quick transition play that ended with defenseman John Carlson taking a pass in the high slot and firing a one-timer past Comrie. The Capitals doubled their lead later in the period when defenseman Jakob Chychrun continued his strong campaign with a wrist shot from the blue line that went bar down through heavy traffic.

Winnipeg answered in the final seconds of the opening frame as Kyle Connor intercepted a pass and quickly moved the puck to Vilardi, who was open at the back post and beat goaltender Logan Thompson to cut the deficit to 2–1 entering the intermission.

Vilardi tied the game early in the second period by tipping a point shot past Thompson on a power play chance. The goal marked his second of the night as well as the 100th of his NHL career. The celebration didn't last long however as Capitals longtime captain Alex Ovechkin regained the lead for Washington when he located a loose puck near the top of the zone and released a wrist shot that slipped through traffic.

Jets defense prospect Elias Salomonsson made his NHL debut and had his moments, but one he'd like to forget came on the Caps fourth goal. A puck skipped past him at the blue line, allowing Connor McMichael to race free for a breakaway that he converted to make it 4–2 for Washington.

Scheifele scored with under five minutes to play after scooping up a loose puck and lifting it over Thompson. Winnipeg pressed for the tying goal but failed to capitalize on several late chances.

The Jets now find themselves with a 12-10-0 record that now leaves them three points out of a wild card spot. They continue their road trip on Friday in Carolina, where they will attempt to halt their skid against a Hurricanes team that started their losing streak last week.

