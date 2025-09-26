Jets Look to Rebound in Second Leg of Home-and-Home Against Oilers on Friday

The Winnipeg Jets play second leg of preseason home-and-home Friday in an all-Canadian matchup on the road versus the Edmonton Oilers.

The Winnipeg Jets look to rebound after a loss at home in their second straight preseason game on Tuesday to a Canadian rival in the Edmonton Oilers. They will play the second leg of a home-and-home that will take them to Alberta and will see the Jets look to prevent a third straight loss in the preseason after also losing their opener versus the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Winnipeg has made a habit of slow starts, losing five of their last six preseason openers, however they’ve had recent preseason success against Edmonton, holding an 3-1-1 record over their last five exhibition matchups, which includes their loss earlier this week.

The most notable storyline heading into Thursday will be the lineup as Jets fans may see some of their lineup regulars for the first time. After seeing the team's potential second line in Jonathan Toews, Cole Perfetti and Gustav Nyquist on Tuesday, we may finally get to see Winnipeg's lethal top line in Mark Schefiele, Gabe Vilardi and Kyle Connor back on the ice. After recording league-best numbers as a unit, the trio likely eyes their first preseason action Friday as they look to get their legs beneath them before heading into the regular season.

In Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Edmonton, one of the surprising standouts was Colby Barlow, who scored his first goal of the preseason and added a +2 rating and five shots on net. The Jets 2023 first round pick is slated to make the jump to pro hockey this upcoming season and is impressing early.

Backup goaltender Eric Comrie got the crease after Thomas Milic and Isaac Poulter split time in the opener, meaning Friday should see Connor Hellebuyck or rising goalie prospect Domenic Divincentiis get the start. Hellebuyck is the reigning league MVP while Divincentiis is on the hunt for his first career NHL start this upcoming season and after recording 38 saves in a prospects game versus the Montreal Canadiens, he could be on track to reach his milestone. If Divincentiis can string together a few more solid starts, there's the possibility of working his way into the third goalie option for the Jets.

Uncertainty remains around the Jets' fourth forward line, with two spots likely up for grabs, as well as the seventh defenseman position, both of which have multiple contenders vying to claim them. Prospect Brad Lambert has been an impact player with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL and has seen six games up with the Jets over the last two seasons. He made his mark during the Oilers exhibition game, dishing for two assists and could be looking to contend with Morgan Barron or Cole Koepke for a bottom line center or right wing role.

With Lambert and Divincentiis both looking to make their impact while Winnipeg's star-studded top line look to get back into the swing of things, Friday's matchup should produce the most complete performance from the Jets so far this preseason.

