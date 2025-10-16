Jets' Parker Ford Steps In For Nikita Chibrikov in Thursday's Lineup Versus Flyers

The Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against a not-so familar foe in the Philadephia Flyers out of the Eastern Conference with the matchup proving to be difficult in the past. Philadelphia is 14-6-1 against Winnipeg over their last 21 matchups and the Jets may look to present a different look to the lineup to combat their losing history.

Winnipeg Chases Momentum in Philly, Looking to End Long Struggles Against Flyers

Jets aim for three straight wins, facing a Flyers team with a dominant recent history against them. Can Winnipeg's top stars break through?

A shift through the entire lineup has seen rookie winger Nikita Chibrikov removed after a tough three-game stretch in which he recorded no points and a -3 rating with not a lot of ice-time at under ten minutes per game. Drawing in will be 25-year-old Rhode Island native Parker Ford, who signed with the Jets as a free agent out of college where he played at the University of Providence.

Ford was a productive winger for the Friars, finishing with 41 goals and 53 assists for 94 points through 131 NCAA games across four seasons. After joining the Jets organization, he made an immediate impact with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL, recording 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 72 games during his rookie pro season. Last year, he split time between the AHL and NHL, notching 21 points in 41 games and making his NHL debut with the Jets in January. Ford's first game was memorable as he scored and helped Winnipeg secure a 6-2 win over his childhood team, the Boston Bruins.

Ford will look to bring forth a similar effort on Thursday as he's slated to join Cole Koepke and the red hot Morgan Barron on the fourth line. Chibrikov was given a sizeable oppurtunity to make an impact with minutes on the second line with veterans like Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist and Alex Iafallo. Despite the talent around him, Chibrikov made some plays but nothing memorable enough to keep his role as the lines will see their first big shift of the season.

Line Combinations: Jets at Flyers

Jets seek key reinforcements as they clash with the Flyers. Key lineup shifts emerge with injuries and returns.

Iafallo will continue to man the second line with Toews as his center but joining them in Chibrikov's spot on the right wing is free agent add Tanner Pearson. The top and third lines will remain the same but this will be our first look at Pearson getting a shot at a meaningful role.

The 33-year-old adds playoff experience to the Jets' lineup after winning the Stanley Cup in 2014 as part of the LA Kings and was an impactful player during their playoff run. In recent years, Pearson has now turned into a solid 25-35 point player that can be inserted into the bottom of a lineup and add veteran leadership as well as decent point production. Injuries have become an issue for the Kitchener native as he's missed 158 games over the last six seasons. while his current stint on the second line will make for an interesting development to watch moving forward.

Fans will find out Thursday night how the Jets’ new line adjustments perform when they face the Flyers on the road in Philadelphia at 6:00 p.m. CT. Connor Hellebuyck is set to start in goal again, aiming to improve on his 3-6-1 career record against the Flyers. Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s offense will look to break through against Philadelphia netminder Samuel Ersson, who holds a strong 2-1-0 record and a 1.67 goals-against average in three career games versus the Jets.

With Dylan Samberg sidelined, Logan Stanley has stepped into a top-four role and delivered one of his best performances yet. As the 27-year-old defenseman shines in expanded minutes, the Winnipeg Jets face a decision; keep him as a developing cornerstone or capitalize on his rising trade value.