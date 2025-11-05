Kings Blank Jets 3-0 in Lowry’s Return

The Winnipeg Jets were shut out 3-0 by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, as captain Adam Lowry made his return to the lineup.

The Kings struck first when Adrian Kempe found space in front and buried his sixth goal of the season. From there, the game turned into a physical battle, with Los Angeles looking sharp and disciplined after allowing 29 goals in their previous ten outings.

Winnipeg had some quality chances, including a close call where a puck popped up onto the back of goaltender Darcy Kuemper, but the veteran netminder kept it out to preserve the lead.

Late in the third, Kevin Fiala extended the Kings’ advantage with a power-play goal from the high slot that beat Connor Hellebuyck top shelf. Veteran defenseman Drew Doughty sealed the win with an empty-netter to make it 3-0.

Seven different Kings found the scoresheet, while no player recorded multiple points. Kuemper was stellar, stopping all 23 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

For Winnipeg, both Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor were held off the scoresheet for just the second time this year, each finishing -2 on the night. Lowry’s return brought a physical spark, he registered four hits and two blocked shots in just over 14 minutes of ice time, but the Jets couldn’t find an answer offensively.

Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 25 shots, but the loss dropped his career record against Los Angeles to 7-10-1 all-time.

The Jets will look to regroup as they continue their road trip later this week with a Friday matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

