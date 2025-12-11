Line Combinations: Jets vs. Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets look for a rebound from a narrow 4–3 loss to Dallas, a performance that showed encouraging compete level despite the defeat. As they prepare to face a surprising Boston Bruins team, Winnipeg hopes to build on the positives while addressing recent struggles after winning only five of its last 17 games.

Boston enters with an impressive 18-13-0 record, powered by an unexpectedly potent offense led by David Pastrnak and breakout scorer Morgan Geekie, whose 22 goals put him near the top of the league. The Jets will once again turn to Eric Comrie in net as Connor Hellebuyck works back from injury, and they will need improved depth scoring to support top producers Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele against a Bruins team that has won six of its last nine.

Lineup storylines add intrigue for both sides. Winnipeg’s secondary scorers, still searching for consistency, could benefit if Boston turns to the struggling Joonas Korpisalo, though Jeremy Swayman remains the more likely starter. Recent line tweaks have sparked modest improvements, while Boston’s top unit of Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and Alex Steeves has been red hot and complements Pastrnak’s continued elite production and a top tier power play.

Historically the matchup has leaned toward higher scoring contests, and both Pastrnak and Scheifele have thrived in head to head meetings. With the Jets aiming to halt their slide and the Bruins pushing to continue their unexpected playoff chase, Thursday’s game sets up as a compelling test for both teams.

Jets Aim To Halt Lengthy Losing Skid in Rare Matchup vs. Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets looking to snap their lengthy losing skid when facing a rare opponent in the Boston Bruins for their 74th all-time meeting.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Boston (Thursday):

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Niederreiter-Lowry-Vilardi

Toews-Barron-Koepke

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Salomonsson, Nyquist

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.