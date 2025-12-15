Line Combinations: Jets vs. Senators

The Winnipeg Jets enter the week riding momentum from a dominant 5–1 win over Washington and welcoming back star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck a week ahead of schedule. His return has stabilized the Jets after a rough stretch without him and immediately sparked improved play throughout the lineup.

Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron have rediscovered their scoring touch, while Gabe Vilardi continues a torrid run with 15 points in his last 12 games. With secondary scoring emerging and lineup adjustments paying off, Winnipeg looks far more balanced and confident as it pushes toward a playoff spot.

Ottawa, meanwhile, is trying to stop a slide that has seen it lose six of eight games and fall out of the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Captain Brady Tkachuk’s recent return has provided a boost, but the Senators continue to struggle defensively despite showing better offensive output on the road.

They now face a Jets team that has controlled the recent head-to-head series, backed by Hellebuyck’s strong history against Ottawa. While scorers like Vilardi and Tim Stützle add intrigue to a matchup that once trended high-scoring, Winnipeg’s renewed defensive stability may once again prove decisive.

Jets Look To Build On Recent Momentum in Home Matchup vs. Senators

The Winnipeg Jets look to build off a domiant victory in Connor Hellebuyck's return when facing the Ottawa Senators in an all-Canadian matchup.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Ottawa (Monday):

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Niederreiter

Barron-Lowry-Iafallo

Koepke-Toews-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Fleury

Healthy Scratches: Miller, Salomonsson

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

