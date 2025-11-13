Moose Battle Back From Two-Goal Deficit To Edge IceHogs

The Manitoba Moose showed impressive resilience on Wednesday night, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Rockford IceHogs 3–2 at BMO Center. Defensemen Ville Heinola and Isaak Phillips both scored their first goals of the season, while Samuel Fagemo added a power-play marker as Manitoba’s special teams played a key role in the comeback. Fagemo’s tally came on the man advantage, and Phillips’ goal tied the game while the Moose were shorthanded.

Rockford jumped out to an early lead just five minutes into the game. Marcel Marcel slipped behind the Moose defense and tried to beat goaltender Thomas Milic with a backhand through the five-hole. Milic made the initial save, but Marcel pounced on the rebound to put the IceHogs in front early.

A few minutes later, the home team doubled its lead. A quick breakout created a two-on-one rush, and the puck carrier drew in the defender before feeding Aidan Thompson, who fired a sharp shot past Milic to make it 2–0 for Rockford.

The Moose answered soon after on the power play after crisp puck movement around the offensive zone opened space for Brayden Yager, who found Fagemo alone on the weak side. Fagemo wasted no time, blasting a one-timer past Drew Commesso to cut Rockford’s lead in half.

Late in the second period, Milic came up with a highlight-reel save to keep the game within reach as Icepigs forward Taige Harding set up Thompson for a point-blank chance in front, but Milic stretched across the crease to make a brilliant toe stop.

The save sparked Manitoba’s momentum heading into the final minute of the frame. Sustained pressure deep in the IceHogs’ zone allowed Jaret Anderson-Dolan to draw three defenders before finding Phillips open at the blue line. Phillips stepped into a shooting lane and ripped a shot top corner over Commesso’s shoulder, tying the game 2–2 with a shorthanded goal.

Manitoba carried that energy into the third period. Continuous offensive pressure led to Tyson Empey moving the puck back to Heinola at the point. With Kevin Conley and Fabian Wagner providing traffic in front, Heinola released a well-placed wrist shot that beat a screened Commesso on the glove side to give the Moose their first lead of the night.

The Moose defense held strong for the remainder of the game, securing the 3–2 victory. Milic finished with 23 saves on 25 shots, while Phillip Di Giuseppe earned player-of-the-game honors with two assists. The veteran forward now leads Manitoba in scoring with nine points (three goals and six assists) through 13 games.

Manitoba continues its five-game road trip on Friday when it visits the 7-1-2-0 Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen on 680 CJOB.

