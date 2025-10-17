Moose Head East for First Road Trip of the Season to Face Griffins in Three-Game Set

The Manitoba Moose travel east on Friday and for a three-game set in their first road trip of the season when taking on the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Moose are coming off a solid effort in their first two games to open up the season, splitting their two-game series against the Laval Rocket, who finished with the best record in the league last season. The Griffins on the other hand, are looking to build off a successful opening weekend with a pair of wins over the Texas Stars.

It'll be the first pro hockey road trip for some youngsters on Manitoba's roster like high-end prospect Colby Barlow, who spoke to media before the game on Friday. The former first round pick by the Jets back in 2023 said that the trip will be a good opportunity for the team to get to know each other with so many moves pieces heading into the season. Barlow explained he feels that the team chemistry is at a solid point entering the road trip and that it could be an advantage heading in.

"I think the chemistry in the room is really good, the guys are great, so I think that makes it, you know, a whole lot easier," Barlow said "You know, if it's good in the room, it translates to the ice we're still getting used to each other and what everybody's strengths are out there and that chemistry but I think it's getting better and better every day."

Barlow, 20, played three AHL games prior to his jump to the Moose this season, in which he averaged a point-per-game with a goal and two assists. Winnipeg drafted Barlow out of the OHL as he was a standout forward for the Owen Sound Attack and Oshawa Generals, recording 245 points in 230 games. Barlow has an assist so far this season and will aim to score his first goal of the season during the road trip.

Last season, the Moose and Griffins clashed eight times with the Grand Rapids edging out an extra two wins as they won the season series 5-3 including three wins on the road in Manitoba. The road team dominated this matchup last season, winning in five of the eight matchups. Fans shouldn't expect the most offensive game as the two clubs totaled six or more goals just twice last season.

The Griffins have one of the best attendance records in the AHL and when asking Moose defenseman Isaak Phillips about the atmosphere, he explained that it's something the Moose can draw from as well.

"I think everyone feeds off that crowd, they're normally good for a good crowd here, especially with the home opener, so whether you're away team or home team, you can feed off that energy so it'll be exciting." Phillips explained prior to Friday's game.

After spending the summer near his hometown of Barrie, Ontario, Phillips was seen training with elite NHLers like Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Sam Bennett, Robert Thomas and many other big names with longtime NHLer Kevin Bieksa coaching and leading drills.

The Jets picked up Phillips in mid-January in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks with the hope that he could develop into a depth option and with the experience of training alongside some of the best players in the game, he could have his best pro season yet.

So far, Phillips' best season was during the 2021-22 season, in which he recorded 25 points in 64 games and earned a call-up to the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, who he played 56 games with across four seasons with the organization. Phillips has started off well with a pair of assists through the first two games of the season.

Barlow and Phillips will hope to play pivotal roles over the three-game series with every win counting towards building a winning culture for the season. Puck drops at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday with coverage available on AHL.TV via Flohockey.tv or on radio station 680 CJOB.

