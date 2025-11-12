Morrissey's Three Assists Lead Jets Past Canucks

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game losing streak Tuesday night with a statement victory, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5–3 in a crucial road win to get back on track. It was a full team effort, highlighted by key contributions across the lineup and a standout performance from defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Veteran center Jonathan Toews opened the scoring for the Jets just five minutes into the first period, burying his second goal of the season off a slick setup from the returning Cole Perfetti. The early connection between the two hinted at the chemistry Winnipeg fans hope to see more of as the season progresses.

Vancouver, struggling with just four wins in their last 12 games, quickly pushed back as breakout winger Kiefer Sherwood tied the game after finding space behind the Winnipeg defense, finishing off a setup from captain Quinn Hughes. Minutes later, Hughes helped the Canucks take the lead on the power play, feeding Jake DeBrusk for a quick strike past Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets responded almost immediately. Morrissey blasted home a power-play goal from the point to even the score 2–2, then played a key role in Winnipeg’s go-ahead goal less than a minute later. Captain Adam Lowry’s shot from distance was redirected in front by Nino Niederreiter, giving the Jets a 3–2 lead after a wild first period that featured five goals.

Winnipeg’s defense tightened up from there, limiting Vancouver to one goal over the final 40 minutes despite the Canucks firing 21 shots in the second and third periods combined. Morrissey finished with a goal and two assists, earning first-star honors for his all-around play.

In the third period, Gabe Vilardi delivered the highlight of the night on the power play, taking a pass in the slot with his back to the net and lifting a backhander over Kevin Lankinen’s shoulder to make it 4–2. Vancouver’s Brock Boeser cut the deficit to one with a late goal after the Canucks pulled their goalie, but Winnipeg’s Alex Iafallo, playing in his 600th career game, sealed the win seconds later with an empty-netter, snapping his eight-game goal drought in the process.

Iafallo and Niederreiter each recorded multi-point games, while Perfetti made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup. With the 5–3 win, the Jets improved their record and regained momentum heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken. They’ll then return home for a marquee all-Canadian clash with the Calgary Flames on Hockey Night in Canada this Saturday.

