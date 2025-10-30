Toews Faces Former Team As Jets Host Surging Blackhawks

The Winnipeg Jets return home after a quick road trip to Minnesota to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, who are surprising many with wins in three of their last four games against teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators. Chicago's early season breakouts in Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar will need to be a focus for the defensive minded Jets, who are looking to reclaim the title of league's best defense for the third straight season.

This will be the 60th all-time meeting between the Jets and Hawks with Winnipeg holding the upper hand historically with a 33-20-6 record. They'll look to keep their superstars hot with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor repping a combined 13 goals through ten games, which is nearly 42 per cent of Winnipeg's scoring as they sit with 31 goals on the season. The Jets will hope to get a more complete team effort when taking on a Blackhawks' defense that was second-worst in the league last season.

Lineup Storylines

Chicago’s young core might finally be coming to life. Connor Bedard, the 2023 first overall pick, is hitting his stride with 12 points in ten games, putting himself in the same tier as names like Mikko Rantanen, Matt Boldy, Mitch Marner, Tim Stützle, and Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor. After a rocky start to his NHL career with little support, Bedard is now getting some real help and it’s showing. Frank Nazar, fresh off a seven-year, $46 million extension signed this offseason, has delivered with 11 points in 12 games. Add in steady veteran contributions from Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen, each with eight points, and this might be the most competitive Blackhawks team the Jets have faced since Chicago’s dynasty days in the 2010s.

Adding to the intrigue, the Jets lineup will feature a familiar face in Jonathan Toews. The longtime Blackhawks captain, who spent 16 seasons in Chicago and helped lead them to three Stanley Cups, will suit up against his former team for the first time. Now 37 and back home in Winnipeg, Toews has gone two games without a point, but before that, he was on a solid four-game run with two goals and two assists. With most of the Blackhawks roster turned over since his heyday, this matchup promises to be a must-watch moment as a franchise icon faces his old club in new colors.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

WPG ML (-238) | CHI ML (+195)

WPG -1.5 (+105) | CHI +1.5 (-125)

O/U 6.0 Goals

Despite the odds being in heavy favor of Winnipeg, don't be fooled as the Blackhawks are deadly when it comes to keeping games close and covering the spread. Chicago's young squad has seemingly taken on a never-say-die attitude with a dominant 9-1 record against the spread this season that lands as far and away the best betting record in the NHL. The Jets will look to combat with their 5-5 record against the spread that is quietly impressive considering they have been listed as two goal favorites in all but one game this season.

Bedard will look to keep his team in this one and build off a decent track record versus Winnipeg with points in four of his last six games against the Jets, totaling four goals and two assists for a point-per-game pace. The 20-year-old forward made his most impact in this matchup when in December of 2023, he scored both of Chicago's goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg that left the eventual President's trophy winners stunned.

Winnipeg's top talents will look to shut down the kid on home ice and respond with some top end offense of their own with Kyle Connor loving this matchup over his career. The Michigan native has 28 points over his last 24 games against Chicago, including eight multi-point performances.

Connor will look to take charge and lead the offense while hopefully grabbing most of the Blackhawks' attention to allow the Jets to try out their new second line with Jonathan Toews now lining up with his routine winger in Alex Iafallo but now joining them is Vladislav Namestnikov, who performed well as the second line center last season and will look to continue that success once again back in a top six role.

Goalie Matchup

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 5-3-0 record, 2.26 GAA, .926 SV% | VS CHI: 20-7-1 record, 2.25 GAA, .923 SV% in 28 Games)

Chicago: Spencer Knight Expected (Season: 4-2-1 record, 2.11 GAA, .930 SV% | VS WPG: 0-1-1 record, 4.85 GAA, .877 SV% in Two Games)

