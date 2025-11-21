Winnipeg's AHL Moose Extend Win Streak To Five

On Thursday, the Manitoba Moose, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate, kept their remarkable run going with a fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Chicago Wolves in a 2-1 win.

Goaltender Thomas Milic continued to shine by earning his fourth straight victory and turning aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced. Up front, forward Danny Zhilkin stayed hot by scoring his third goal in his last two outings.

Manitoba struck early with help from recently reassigned players Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford, who were making their first AHL appearances of the season. Working together, they moved the puck to defenseman Isaak Phillips, who blasted a point shot past Wolves goaltender Cayden Primeau.

The 26-year-old netminder had recently been placed on waivers following struggles with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His troubles continued when letting in a weak goal that ended up being Phillips’ second of the season and the first points of the year for both Chibrikov and Ford.

Winnipeg's AHL Moose Riding Winning Streak As Milic, Zhilkin Heat Up Ahead Of Home Stand

Moose dominate on the road, extending a four-game win streak. Milic and Zhilkin ignite the Moose as the team returns home, aiming to build on a four-game hot streak.

The Moose had plenty of chances to put the game out of reach but failed to capitalize. Their missed opportunities gave Chicago life, and the Wolves evened the score when Evan Vierling, a former New York Rangers fifth round pick, pounced on a loose puck at the side of the net and lifted it past Milic before he could recover.

In the second period, Zhilkin produced the eventual game winner with a sharp backhand that sailed over a sprawling Primeau, giving him his fifth goal of the campaign. The one goal lead held firm thanks to Manitoba’s strong defensive effort.

Their discipline carried over to the penalty kill, which successfully stopped all three Chicago power plays and extended the team’s recent run to 20 kills on their last 21 attempts.

The Moose will look to keep their hot streak alive when facing off against Chicago again in a rematch Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Fans can catch the action live on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv or listen on 680 CJOB. Tickets are also available at moosehockey.com/tickets/

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.