Winnipeg's AHL Moose Face Tough Test in Home Opener Taking On League Best Laval Rocket

The Manitoba Moose kick off their 2025-25 season with a home opener matchup against one of the AHL's best in Montreal Canadiens affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The 2025–26 AHL season kicks off on Friday for the Manitoba Moose as they host the dominant Laval Rocket at Canada Life Centre. If last year is any indication, the Moose will face a tough challenge that will test their resilience early across their lineup.

Last season proved difficult for Manitoba as they finished with a 25–41–3 record, collecting 56 points and placing seventh in the Central Division. Their offense struggled, scoring only 169 goals, the fewest in the league, while their defense conceded 248 goals. In contrast, Laval was among the league’s best with a stellar 44–18–3 record totalling 93 points, earning first place in the North Division. Laval allowed just 168 goals, a defensive mark that helped them claim the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the best regular-season team.

Manitoba’s attack was led by new team captain Mason Shaw, who registered 37 points, including 17 goals and 20 assists, and was named the Moose’s MVP. Shaw also led the team in shots on goal and appeared in every game. Close behind was Dominic Toninato, who scored 18 goals and added 18 assists for 36 points.

Laval’s offense was paced by Alex Barré-Boulet, who put up 63 points with 22 goals and 41 assists in 64 games, establishing himself as the team’s clear offensive leader. Laurent Dauphin also contributed significantly with 56 points, including 26 goals and 30 assists.

Going into this season, Laval was more than happy with their situation in net but that quickly changed late in the offseason. Starting goaltender last season Cayden Primeau, who posted an impressive 21–2–3 record in 26 appearances with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, was a key part of Laval’s stingy backend and shared the Harry “Hap” Holmes Award with teammate Connor Hughes.

However, Primeau was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs, forcing Laval to rely on a young prospect and an AHL regular to start the season. In his absence, highly touted rookie Jacob Fowler is expected to get the early start. Fowler’s limited AHL action last season included a 2.32 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage, along with positive playoff performances. Before turning pro, Fowler was one of the best netminders in NCAA history with standout numbers at Boston College, compiling a 25–7–2 record, a 1.63 goals-against average, and a .940 save percentage during his final season, including seven shutouts, ranking among the nation’s best.

Meanwhile, Kaapo Kähkönen, a former Manitoba Moose goaltender, remains a decent backup option. The 29-year-old posted a 6–15–0 record with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage over 22 appearances last season with the Moose before closing out the season with the Charlotte Checkers. His familiarity with the Winnipeg organization could prove valuable if the rookie struggles.

While the goaltending story adds an interesting subplot, the main focus for this October 10 matchup is a Moose team eager to rebound from last season’s challenges against a balanced and deep Rocket squad carrying high expectations.

