Breaking Brad: Jets Youngsters Likely AHL-Bound

The Winnipeg Jets have a problem.

According to head coach Scott Arniel, the team cannot - and has not - played a full 60-minute game the way he'd like it to play.

That comment has been echoed from multiple players across the team: members of the leadership group, veterans, youngsters alike all want to see a better well-rounded game from puck drop to the final horn.

Despite the team's 7-3-0 record, Winnipeg still wants to get better.

No, the team will likely not top its Presidents' Trophy run from last season, but pushing to be a better version of itself each night is certainly one recipe for success.

The real issue at hand is that of its forward depth.

Currently, Winnipeg is without Adam Lowry (normal third line centre) and Cole Perfetti, who typically slots in as a winger on the second line.

Their spots have been replaced by a variety of fill-ins over the course of the first 10 games of the season.

But both players are nearing returns to action. Defenceman Dylan Samberg is also nursing his way back from a broken wrist and should be due to return in the coming weeks.

As it currently stands, the Jets' top professional prospects (Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow, Elias Salomonsson and Nikita Chibrikov's paths to NHL success are heavily blocked.

As has been the case for many years, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff priorities adding depth forward positions on single-year contracts or professional tryouts late in the summer, only for those depth players to take the spot(s) of other youngsters hoping for a new opportunity.

This past offseason was no different. The signings of Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist and Tanner Pearson pretty much solidified the team's bottom nine forwards. The expectation was that one of Lambert or Chibrikov would crack the team out of camp and stick as the extra forward, or rotate into the lineup with David Gustafsson.

Surprisingly, Gustafsson, who has been with the Jets off and on since 2019-20 was the final cut, meaning Ford, Chibriko and Lambert had made the team.

That was mainly due to the injury to Perfetti - paired with that of the long-term recovery of captain Lowry.

But with both players nearing their returns, decisions will have to be made.

Arniel said it will be a challenging set of circumstances when he has to decided who to keep and who to cut.

Judging by past behaviour, it wouldn't be a long shot to see all of Lambert, Chibrkov and Ford sent down, Gustafsson recalled and Perfetti and Lowry activated. However, if Samberg is also healthy and set to return, that would be one too many bodies, so the Gustafsson recall my need to wait.

Ford, 25, has recorded two penalty minutes in three games played this season.

Chibrikov, 22, has eight penalty minutes and a -1 rating in five contests.

Lambert, 21, has a -2 rating in his two showings.

None of these players had had much for consistency over the season in terms of usage and linemates.

And at this point in their development, the better path to success very well may come with the Manitoba Moose - a team that should be performing much better than it currently is. Loaded with both youthful and veteran talent, the Moose would welcome the offensive trio to a lineup that just two wins and 15 total goals scored in seven games so far.

Chibrikov has been given the longest look this season, while Ford is a couple games behind during his stay. Lambert, is the most likely AHL assignment, but all three very well could find themselves as teammates again, and in short order.

The best part for the three youngsters is the fact that they have spent the entire 2025-26 season thus far on the Jets' roster, meaning they have made NHL money for a full month, which is far more than their contracts would pay down in the minors.

Would a stint with the Moose be the worst thing for Lambert, Chibrikov or Ford? No.

Would it be the best either? No.

But does it make the most logistical sense? Likely.

The Ville Heinola situation is much like that of the long-departed Sami Niku - a player who couldn't find his way in the NHL. With Logan Stanley blocking Heinola's chances, Samberg's imminent return will certainly shine a brighter spotlight on the play of Stanley, Luke Schenn and Colin Miller - who also has found himself out of action more often than in, this season.

With players healing and a lengthy Western Conference road trip coming up, expect a move or two from the Jets in the near future.

