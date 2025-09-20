    • Powered by Roundtable

    Change Change Up Training Camp Groupings for Fan Fest

    Sep 20, 2025, 15:57
    With training camp fully underway across the league for the 2025-26 NHL season  the Winnipeg Jets have re-adjusted their three working groups for the third day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Saturday.

    The event also doubles as Winnipeg's annual Fan Fest, where fans can gather for fun activities inside and out while taking in glimpses of training camp and listening to interviews on stage with some of the Jets' biggest stars.

    For the first time, Winnipeg opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players had been assembled and used through the first two sessions of camp.

    For Saturday's Fan Fest, two groups of 23 were created for a total of 46 plays of the 53 invited participants. 

    The two groups for Saturday are as follows:

    GROUP 1:

    Eric Comrie

    Thomas MIlic

    Neal Pionk

    Luke Schenn

    Haydn Fleury 

    Ville Heinola

    Dylan Samberg

    Kale Clague

    Elias Solomonsson

    Edison Engle

    Vlad Namestnikov

    Alex Iafallo

    Gabe Vilardi

    Samuel Fagemo

    Mason Shaw

    Brayden Yager

    Danny Zhilkin

    Mark Scheifele

    Fabian Wagner

    Nino Niederreiter

    Kyle Connor

    Philip Di Giuseppe

    Nikita Chibrikov

    GROUP 2:

    Isaac Poulter

    Connor Hellebuyck

    Dylan DeMelo

    Isaak Phillips

    Colin Miller

    Josh Morrissey

    Logan Stanley

    Ethan Frisch

    Tyrel Bauer

    Dylan Anhorn

    Gustav Nyquist

    Jonathan Toews

    Parker Ford

    Jaret Anderson-Dolan

    Morgan Barron

    Cole Koepke

    David Gustafsson

    Colby Barlow

    Jacob Julien

    Tanner Pearson

    Walker Duehr

    Cole Perfetti

    Brad Lambert