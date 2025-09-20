Change Change Up Training Camp Groupings for Fan Fest

With training camp fully underway across the league for the 2025-26 NHL season the Winnipeg Jets have re-adjusted their three working groups for the third day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Saturday.

The event also doubles as Winnipeg's annual Fan Fest, where fans can gather for fun activities inside and out while taking in glimpses of training camp and listening to interviews on stage with some of the Jets' biggest stars.

For the first time, Winnipeg opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players had been assembled and used through the first two sessions of camp.

For Saturday's Fan Fest, two groups of 23 were created for a total of 46 plays of the 53 invited participants.

The two groups for Saturday are as follows:

GROUP 1:

Eric Comrie

Thomas MIlic

Neal Pionk

Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury

Ville Heinola

Dylan Samberg

Kale Clague

Elias Solomonsson

Edison Engle

Vlad Namestnikov

Alex Iafallo

Gabe Vilardi

Samuel Fagemo

Mason Shaw

Brayden Yager

Danny Zhilkin

Mark Scheifele

Fabian Wagner

Nino Niederreiter

Kyle Connor

Philip Di Giuseppe

Nikita Chibrikov

GROUP 2:

Isaac Poulter

Connor Hellebuyck

Dylan DeMelo

Isaak Phillips

Colin Miller

Josh Morrissey

Logan Stanley

Ethan Frisch

Tyrel Bauer

Dylan Anhorn

Gustav Nyquist

Jonathan Toews

Parker Ford

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Morgan Barron

Cole Koepke

David Gustafsson

Colby Barlow

Jacob Julien

Tanner Pearson

Walker Duehr

Cole Perfetti

Brad Lambert