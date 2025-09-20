Change Change Up Training Camp Groupings for Fan Fest

With training camp fully underway across the league for the 2025-26 NHL season the Winnipeg Jets have re-adjusted their three working groups for the third day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Saturday.
The event also doubles as Winnipeg's annual Fan Fest, where fans can gather for fun activities inside and out while taking in glimpses of training camp and listening to interviews on stage with some of the Jets' biggest stars.
For the first time, Winnipeg opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players had been assembled and used through the first two sessions of camp.
For Saturday's Fan Fest, two groups of 23 were created for a total of 46 plays of the 53 invited participants.
The two groups for Saturday are as follows:
GROUP 1:
Eric Comrie
Thomas MIlic
Neal Pionk
Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury
Ville Heinola
Dylan Samberg
Kale Clague
Elias Solomonsson
Edison Engle
Vlad Namestnikov
Alex Iafallo
Gabe Vilardi
Samuel Fagemo
Mason Shaw
Brayden Yager
Danny Zhilkin
Mark Scheifele
Fabian Wagner
Nino Niederreiter
Kyle Connor
Philip Di Giuseppe
Nikita Chibrikov
GROUP 2:
Isaac Poulter
Connor Hellebuyck
Dylan DeMelo
Isaak Phillips
Colin Miller
Josh Morrissey
Logan Stanley
Ethan Frisch
Tyrel Bauer
Dylan Anhorn
Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Toews
Parker Ford
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Morgan Barron
Cole Koepke
David Gustafsson
Colby Barlow
Jacob Julien
Tanner Pearson
Walker Duehr
Cole Perfetti
Brad Lambert