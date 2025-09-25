Colby Barlow Impresses in Jets Preseason Loss Versus Oilers

Jets former first round pick puts on impressive performance in preseason loss to the Oilers Tuesd

It might be safe to say that Colby Barlow is ready to make the jump to pro hockey.

While the Winnipeg Jets were downed for their second straight preseason loss Tuesday after falling 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. The team's 2023 first round pick had a standout performance with a goal, a +2 rating and five shots on net. Barlow was noticeable all over the ice as he made more than a handful impact plays.

His line with high-end prospects Parker Ford and Brad Lambert made their presence felt as they were involved on the Jets first goal of the game. Barlow jumped up in the play after anticipating that Lambert would be able to free the puck off the boards from a Oilers defender. He speeds up to scoop the puck and dishes the puck to Ford who tries to work it back but the pass is knocked away.

The Jonathan Toews era in Winnipeg has officially begun.

The quick thinking by Barlow led to a lengthy possession in the Oilers end that was capped off by a Colin Miller goal from the point. Before the shot was fired, Barlow quickly moved to the front of the net as the puck was working its way to the point. He got in position for a screen or for an opportunity to tip the puck in and the play resulted in a goal.

Barlow showcased his hockey IQ throughout the game like when intercepting a centering pass in the Oilers end and creating a high-danger chance but was turned away by Calvin Pickard in net.

He also showcased his talents on both ends of the ice as during a backcheck into the Jets end, Barlow caught up to a pinching Oilers defender coming into the zone looking to get a shot off in the high zone. He stick-checked the defender and quickly turned away the scoring chance before chipping the puck out to Lambert and creating a fast break the opposite way.

Barlow's best play of the night was late in the third period, when the Jets found themselves down 3-1 after giving up a power play goal followed by a defensive collapse leading to the Oilers third goal. Barlow was out in the final minutes and made another solid play.

He again saw the puck working its way back to the point and made sure he secured a prominent position in the netfront. Barlow was able to screen the goalie and even get a stick on a point shot from Ville Heinola for a re-direction that got past backup goaltender Matt Tomkins to cut the Oilers lead to one.

Although they lost the game, it was a very positive showing from Barlow as he said post-game that his changes to his body were noticeable as he was able to get in the play easier and felt faster.

"I think it's just moving my feet, getting in on the forecheck, backchecking, I think that gets you into the game pretty quick and, gets you involved all over the ice," Barlow explained "Definitely felt faster out there, light on my feet, more agile, was able to carry the puck, back check, get into place. So I think that's a big thing for me that helped me."

Barlow is expected to not make the Jets main roster and will be optioned to the Manitoba Moose for the upcoming season. In his first three AHL games last season, he averaged a point-per-game with a goal and two assists.

