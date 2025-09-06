Connor Hellebuyck Earns No. 1 Goaltending Rating in NHL 26

The popular sporting video game series by EA Sports, NHL 26, is set to launch next week on September 12 for Playstation and XBOX.

Over the past two weeks, the software developer has begun unveiling its rankings for each different playing position in the game.

Among those listed within the Top-10 at each position have been a handful of Winnipeg Jets players.

The first position ranking provided by EA Sports was defenceman Josh Morrissey, who was given a 90 overall rating, ranking him eighth among all blueliners.

The second Jets player to earn a place on the Top-10 position rankings was winger Kyle Connor, who was named the No. 4 left winger in the game with a 92 overall stat line.

The third player from the Jets to garner a Top-10 spot of the 1,000-plus players in the database was centreman Mark Scheifele, who was listed as the tenth-best centre in the game.

Now, in the final position rankings, was goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, last season's Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Jennings Trophy winner.

Undoubtedly the best goaltender in the league, Hellebuyck's NHL 26 ranking reflects that, as he is the No. 1 goaltender on the platform with a 94 overall rating.

The 32-year-old put up a 47-12-3 record to go alongside a career-best eight shutouts, a 2.00 goals against average and a .925 save percentage as he helped Winnipeg to the Presidents' Trophy as the No. 1 team following the conclusion of the regular season.

Hellebuyck's overall rating went up one percentage point from NHL 25 from a 93 to a 94 overall, ranking him as the best goaltender and No. 8 player in the game overall.