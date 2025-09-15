Divisional Focus: Jets Look to Snap Losing Skid versus Last-Place Predators in Key Divisional Matchup

The Winnipeg Jets aim to win three crucial divisional games over the Nashville Predators next season after losing four of their last seven matchups.

The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a historic year with franchise best numbers across the board. If they want to find themselves in a similar position, they'll need to win crucial games starting in the Central Division. The Central is tougher than ever and with only three available spots plus a pair of wild card spots, they need to win these games.

One of their key divisional opponents is the Nashville Predators, who made headlines last July for their trio of blockbuster acquisitions in free agency with Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. As the NHL world was expecting a top four finish in the West from the Predators, they flamed out in a big way, finishing with the third-worst record in the NHL at 30-44-8 with the second-worst offense and the sixth-worst defense in the league.

Despite their troubling season, Nashville split their season series with the Jets at two wins a piece with the home team winning each contest. Winnipeg has seen some shuffling with their middle-six forward group by losing winger Nikolaj Ehlers but adding a pair of veterans in Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews in the process.

Nashville, on the other hand, has gotten younger up front, with four forwards under 23 years old. 2021 first-round pick Fyodor Svechkov (22) centers the second line alongside right wing Luke Evangelista (23), while Zachary L'Heureux (22) and Matthew Wood (20) slot into the third and fourth lines, respectively.

The Predators and Jets have faced off 62 times all-time with Nashville holding the upper hand historically with 36 wins. Winnipeg has also lost four of their last seven games in this matchup and will need to improve in this matchup to win crucial divisional games as they look to make the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years with four series wins.

The Predators are looking to get back into the postseason after missing out in two of the last three seasons. Prior to that, Nashville was on a competitive run with eight straight playoff berths, including one trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team is very different now but still anchored by superstars Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi.

The Jets will need to build off their franchise-best season last year with a President's trophy win, the league's best defense and a top four offense. They will need to put together a good enough effort through their three matchups in the season series and climb their way up the division standings.

The season series between these two should be epic with the first game slated for October 18th in an early season clash. It'll be followed up by matchups on November 29th and March 17th.

