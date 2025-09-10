Former Jets Captain Joins Rangers Front Office Staff

Earlier this week, the New York Rangers announced some changed to their front office staff for the 2025-26 season.

General Manager Chris Drury revealed the changes through an external memo indicating mainly some adjusted roles as they pertain to the GM and his associates.

Ryan Martin - who is the general manager of the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack - has been promoted to the assistant general manager role, while Jim Sullivan has also had the assistant general manager tag added to his title.

One day after leaving the San Jose Sharks' assistant GM role, Ryane Clowe has also signed a contract to work as an assistant to Drury.

Following the two AGM promotions and one AGM hire, the Blueshirts also announced the hiring of former player Blake Wheeler to a front office role as well.

Wheeler, who concluded his playing career with the Rangers in 2023-24 took last season off and officially announced his retirement this past offseason.

He spent the majority of his career with the Winnipeg Jets, serving as team captain for a good chunk of his time in Manitoba. Wheeler put up 321 goals and 622 assists for 943 points in 1,172 career games with Boston, Atlanta, Winnipeg and New York.

He has now begun his new role with the Rangers as hockey operations adviser.