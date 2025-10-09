Former Minnesota Wild Forward Tabbed as New Captain of Winnipeg's AHL Moose

Winnipeg's AHL Moose name veteran forward Mason Shaw as the 13th team captain in franchise history on Thursday.

The Manitoba Moose have announced on Thursday that forward Mason Shaw would be named the 13th captain in franchise history, marking a new chapter of leadership for the team. Joining him in the leadership group are defenceman Ashton Sautner and forward Phil Di Giuseppe, who will both serve as alternate captains for the 2025–26 season.

Shaw, 26, earned the “C” after a standout debut season with Manitoba in 2024–25. The Wainwright, Alberta native quickly established himself as a key contributor, pacing the Moose with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) across 72 games. His performance earned him the team’s FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award at season’s end.

This is not Shaw’s first time wearing a letter as he previously captained the Iowa Wild in 2022–23. Over his AHL career, which spans 269 games between Manitoba and Iowa, Shaw has compiled 158 points (60 goals, 98 assists). A fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2017, he has also appeared in 82 NHL games, recording 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) with Minnesota.

Veteran defender Ashton Sautner, 31, continues in his leadership role with the Moose, where he has been a steady presence since joining full-time in 2022–23. The Flin Flon, Manitoba native has worn an “A” for the past two seasons and first held a letter with the team during the 2020–21 campaign. Across 479 AHL games, Sautner has tallied 95 points (23 goals, 72 assists) with Manitoba, Abbotsford, and Utica, while also appearing in 23 NHL contests with Vancouver.

Newly named alternate captain Phil Di Giuseppe brings a wealth of experience to the Moose lineup. The 32-year-old winger has logged more than 600 professional games, including 328 AHL appearances with Abbotsford, Charlotte, Hartford, and Milwaukee, where he totaled 204 points (83 goals, 121 assists).

Di Giuseppe was part of Abbotsford’s 2025 Calder Cup championship run, contributing 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 24 playoff games. At the NHL level, the Toronto-born forward has notched 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 302 games with Carolina, Nashville, the New York Rangers, and Vancouver.

The Moose begin their 2025–26 regular season on Friday, October 10, when they host the Laval Rocket for their Home Opener at Canada Life Centre.

