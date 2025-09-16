Former Portage Terrier Orca Wiesblatt Dead at 25

On Sunday morning, professional hockey player Orca Wiesblatt passed away following a motor vehicle collision in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

He was 25.

Local RCMP say the crash occurred at roughly 3:00 AM at the intersection of Pryde Avenue and Bowen Road.

Wiesblatt, who was driving a Ford F-150, veered off the road into a light pole. He died at the scene of the accident. Another 25-year-old, who was Wiesblatt's passenger, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to initial observances, alcohol, speed and roadway conditions are all considered factors in the wreck.

RCMP collision analysts and investigators immediately took over the case, before handing Wiesblatt over to the BC Coroners Service, which will soon determine a cause of death. The police investigation is ongoing.

Currently signed on to play hockey with the Allen Americans of the ECHL this season, Wiesblatt is one of five children belonging to two deaf parents. He leaves behind Ocean, Oceania, Ozzy and Oasiz, along with parents Kim and Art.

Wiesblatt was born in Calgary and played his WHL hockey for the local Hitmen. But he also suited up for a brief period in Portage la Prairie with the Terriers alongside his brother, Ocean. Although playing just 29 games in the MJHL, Wiesblatt produced eight goals, 21 points and 60 penalty minutes in his short stint.

After a brief period away from hockey, Wiesblatt began his professional career in the 2023-24 season with Pensacola of the SPHL, before suiting up last year with the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters. He had signed on with the Allen Americans for the 2025-26 season.