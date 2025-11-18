Healthy Jets Send Lambert, Chibrikov, Ford to AHL

The Winnipeg Jets have returned home, and have done so in a healthy manner.

After spending the majority of the first 18 games with key players on the sidelines, the Jets will have just one player in the injury bay as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first home game in 17 days (November 1 vs. Pittsburgh).

Haydn Fleury remains in concussion protocol as the only player unable to play due to injury.

On Monday, the Jets announced the activations of forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke from their injured reserve.

This move could only happen if the team cleared room for their injured players.

To do so, Winnipeg sent forward Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford down to the AHL's Manitoba Moose, while putting Barron and Koepke on their active roster.

Ford suited up in 11 games for Winnipeg, where he slotted in as the fourth-line centre, scoring one assist. Chibrikov took six penalties in his eight games with the big league team, while Brad Lambert had a goal in his four games with Winnipeg.

All three will be thrust into prominent roles with the Moose as they anticipate injury recalls as the season wears on.

With Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry each returning from injury on the team's season-high, six-game road trip, Tuesday night will mark their first home games of the 2025-26 season.

Barron is expected to slot into his regular fourth-line role alongisde fellow injury returnee Gustav Nyquist and Tanner Pearson, while Koepke may be the odd man out, serving as a healthy scratch alongside Colin Miller on the back-end.

Eric Comrie is expected to start in goal for a team operating at its healthiest all season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time from Canada Life Centre. The game can be viewed live on TSN.