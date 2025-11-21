Hometown Goalie Called Up To AHL Moose As Milic Joins NHL Jets

The Manitoba Moose announced a pair of goaltending moves on Thursday, as hometown netminder Isaac Poulter has been called up from the Norfolk Admirals to provide depth in the crease, while Thomas Milic was promoted to the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets following an injury to regular starter Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks while recovering from a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, prompting the Jets to turn to Milic, who had been manning the Moose net. Poulter, 24, will step in to fill the void at the AHL level.

This season, Poulter has appeared in seven games for Norfolk, posting a 4-3-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%). The Winnipeg native brings previous AHL experience, having recorded a 16-13-7 record with a 2.86 GAA and .898 SV% in 2024-25 while playing for the Utica Comets.

Across his AHL career, Poulter has appeared in 77 games, compiling a 40-24-11 record, 2.88 GAA, .900 SV%, and five shutouts. He also boasts a 19-11-2 record in 35 ECHL contests split between the Admirals and Adirondack Thunder, with a 2.83 GAA, .912 SV%, and one shutout.

In related roster moves, Moose forward Chase Yoder has been reassigned to the ECHL. Yoder, a former Providence Friar, recorded one point in eight games this season. During his final collegiate season in 2024-25, he notched 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 37 games and finished his NCAA career with 62 points (32G, 30A) over a program-record 172 contests. Drafted 170th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020, Yoder has yet to make his NHL debut.

