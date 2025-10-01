Injuries Continue to Plague Jets as Pre-season Draws to an End

It may only be October 1, but the 1-3-1 Winnipeg Jets are already in injury trouble.

Well, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but there certainly are some concerns as the NHL's pre-season begins to wrap up across its 32 clubs.

For the Jets, there have been a couple early scares, including in the likes of Connor Hellebuyck, Jonathan Toews and Dylan Samberg.

At this point, the biggest concern is that of Samberg, to whom head coach Scott Arniel says will be out six-to-eight weeks as he recovers from a broken wrist suffered on an awkward hit into the boards from Ryan Lomberg in Calgary.

The logjam of blueliners on the Jets' squad will have one more hold to fill out of training camp as final rosters are submitted across the league later this week.

With captain Adam Lowry out of the lineup for the first couple months of the season due to his lengthy recovery from offseason hip surgery, the need for healthy bodies and added leadership is prevalent.

One of those individuals brought in for their history, hockey IQ and winning mentality is that of local legend Jonathan Toews.

However, concerns have arose around his health and wellbeing since leaving Tuesday evening's exhibition game in Minnesota with an undisclosed injury. Arniel said post-game that Toews "tweaked something" and would have more of an update later.

The same could not be said of Vlad Namestnikov - another veteran forward - who left Tuesday's game and did not return after being hammered into the boards from behind in the third period by Yakov Trenin. Arniel said it was an upper-body injury for Namestnikov, who was actually pulled from the action by the on-site concussion spotter.

Additionally, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck - who suited up for the Jets in their 3-2 loss to the Wild - left Monday's practice rather early. However, he did play the next day and didn't seem to have any sort of lingering issue. He is in line for his second-straight pre-season start as the Jets wrap up exhibition play on Friday in Calgary.