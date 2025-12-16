Jets 3-2 Loss To Sens Further Cements Depth Scoring Woes

The Winnipeg Jets welcomed back star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and immediately appeared more energized and structured on the ice, moving with a level of confidence that had been missing during his absence, yet despite his return, one of the team’s most persistent issues this season continues to be a lack of depth scoring.

Hellebuyck’s return provided a noticeable boost to the lineup, allowing Winnipeg to shut down one of the hottest teams in the league at the time in the Washington Capitals and demonstrated that the Jets still have what it takes to compete at a high level. Several forwards showed signs of resurgence, including Alex Iafallo, who has steadily bounced back after a slow start to the season with three points over his last three games, but many others continue to struggle to make a consistent offensive impact.

The team’s offensive struggles were evident again in their following game on Monday in a matchup against the Ottawa Senators, where Winnipeg was only able to score two goals and both came from the blue line. Defenseman Logan Stanley continued his breakout season by scoring his third goal in four games and his sixth of the year, while Neal Pionk accounted for the team’s other goal, leaving the top forwards unable to contribute.

The Jets have relied heavily on their top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi, who have combined for 47 goals, while the remainder of the forward group has produced just 36 goals, with the defense adding another 14 to round out Winnipeg's 97 goals this season.

This imbalance not only emphasizes the team’s dependence on a small group of players but also highlights how significant the loss of top six winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been, as his absence has left a void in both speed and secondary scoring that the team has struggled to fill.

Currently, only four players on the Jets roster are averaging more than half a point per game, which illustrates the challenge the team faces in generating consistent offensive production across the lineup.

Hellebuyck’s return has shown that the Jets remain capable of winning key games and remaining competitive in the playoff race, but the lack of scoring depth suggests that a trade may be needed if this team wants to position themselves for a playoff spot.

Potential trade targets and pending free agents could be Buffalo’s Alex Tuch or Los Angeles’ Andrei Kuzmenko as the two could provide the secondary scoring needed to complement the team’s top line and address the offensive imbalance that has persisted throughout the season.

