Jets Activate Star Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck Off Injury Reserve

The Winnipeg Jets received a significant boost Friday with the activation of Connor Hellebuyck off injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Capitals. The move comes sooner than expected after the star goaltender underwent a minor arthroscopic knee procedure in late November.

At the time of the surgery, Hellebuyck was projected to miss at least another week of action, but reports over the past several days indicated the 31-year-old was ramping up his workload well ahead of schedule. Those signs proved accurate, clearing the way for his return as the Jets look to stabilize their crease heading into the weekend.

Before the injury, Hellebuyck posted an 8-6-0 record to go along with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, solid numbers that masked some inconsistency in front of him. In his absence, Winnipeg leaned heavily on backup Eric Comrie, who battled through an increased workload with mixed results. Comrie has won just one of his last six starts, as the Jets struggled to find consistency between the pipes.

Hellebuyck’s return carries added importance given his elite play over the past two seasons. During that span, he has been among the NHL’s most reliable netminders, compiling an outstanding 84-31-7 record with a 2.19 GAA and .923 save percentage across 123 appearances.

With their No. 1 goaltender back in the fold, the Jets will look to regain momentum against a Capitals team that presents a stiff test, while hoping Hellebuyck can quickly reassert himself as the backbone of their playoff push.

