Jets Add Youth As Chibrikov, Ford Earn Main Roster Spots

Jets prospects Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford are getting a major opportunity to prove themselves at the NHL level, as injuries have opened the door for them to showcase their talents heading into the new season.

The Winnipeg Jets will open the season with a reshuffled lineup, as a wave of injuries has sidelined several key players. Forwards Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti, and Jonathan Toews (who could return as early as Thursday), along with defenseman Dylan Samberg, will all miss the start of the campaign.

In their absence, the Jets will turn to youth, giving a couple of prospects a chance to step into the spotlight. Forwards Nikita Chibrikov and Parker Ford are expected to crack the opening lineup with Chibrikov stepping in for Perfetti, while Ford will center the fourth line, marking the biggest NHL opportunity yet for both players.

Still Slept On: League-Best Jets Defense Snubbed Despite Back-to-Back Elite Seasons

Jets ’ league-best defense highlights how the team as a whole continues to be discounted, despite back-to-back seasons of elite defensive dominance.

Chibrikov has been known to be a boom-or-bust player so far in his career as he's shown flashes of elite upside like his four points through five career NHL games but he's also shown his downside with some defensive lapses in preseason with the Russian import making costly mistakes that would lead to scoring chances.

The hope is that he thrives while skating alongside high-caliber linemates like Vladislav Namestnikov or Jonathan Toews and veteran winger Gustav Nyquist. By making an early impact on the scoresheet, growing into the role, and fully seizing the opportunity, he can prove that his skillset warrants more NHL time even after Perfetti returns.

Ford, on the other hand, is set to make his NHL debut Thursday, with Toews' injury keeping him out of the lineup. The Providence College product has already validated the Jets’ decision to sign him out of the NCAA, as the Rhode Island native has consistently made an impact at the AHL level in multiple facets of the game.

With 66 points over 121 games with the Moose, Ford has been a reliable 40-point player with high-end forechecking ability that could be impactful on an NHL fourth line. Although he may not turn out to be an impact college player like Toronto's Matthew Knies, Ford can still carve out a role at the NHL level by playing in a gritty bottom six role and will have the chance to show his worth if given the chance to play at the start of the season.

It'll be refreshing for Winnipeg fans to see young prospects finally get their chance at meaningful roles after being talked about for some time. It can set the stage for what the future holds when even more bright prospects make their way up to a opportunity like what Chibrikov and Ford have in front of them with names like Brayden Yager, Colby Barlow and Kieron Walton among others waiting for their shot.

New Reports of Salary Cap Surge Could Be What Winnipeg Needs to Stay a Contender