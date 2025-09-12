    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jets Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

    Carter Brooks
    Sep 12, 2025, 21:40
    Carter Brooks
    Sep 12, 2025, 21:40

    The Winnipeg Jets have announced their training camp roster and schedule for the upcoming week's training camp. 

    Photo by James Carey Lauder

    There were no surprise additions by way of professional tryout or league-minimum contract.

    Six goaltenders, 18 defencemen and 31 forwards will make up the 55-man group. 

    ImageImage

    The two-week camp gets underway on Thursday morning from the hockey for all centre. There will be on-ice sessions for 14 of the next 16 days, with the 55-man group divided into three different groupings. 

    There will be six preseason exhibition games mixed into the fold as well. 

    Image