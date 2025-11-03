Jets Captain Adam Lowry To Make Season Debut Tuesday vs. Kings

The Winnipeg Jets announced via social media on Monday that captain Adam Lowry will return to the lineup Tuesday night on the road against the Los Angeles Kings.

Lowry recently told media "I feel really good, I'm looking forward to being back out there and it's finally feeling like Christmas morning so I'm looking forward to it."

The Canadian center underwent hip surgery in late May, and the club estimated a recovery timeline of five to six months. While he was initially expected to miss the start of the 2025‑26 season, the early return suggests his rehabilitation progressed ahead of expectations.

In the 2024‑25 regular season, the 32‑year‑old recorded 16 goals and 18 assists in 73 games, finishing with a +18 rating. In the playoffs, he added four goals in 13 games, including the memorable game-winning goal in Game 7 of the first round, a 4‑3 double‑overtime win over the St. Louis Blues.

Lowry has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg after being selected in the third round (67th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft. As of the end of the 2024‑25 season, he had accumulated 121 goals and 152 assists (273 points) in 775 career games.

His return provides a timely boost to the Jets’ lineup and leadership core. Lowry will rejoin the lineup under a significant change, as it will be his first game in some time without his regular linemate, Mason Appleton, who left the team in free agency for the Detroit Red Wings. Lowry will instead be reunited with Nino Niederreiter, as the duo looks to rekindle the chemistry that made their line with Appleton one of the most impactful in the NHL over the past few seasons.

Lowry’s return is especially timely given the growing absences in the lineup. Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel revealed Monday that veteran winger Gustav Nyquist remains day-to-day, while depth center Morgan Barron is listed as week-to-week.

