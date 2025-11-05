Jets Captain Adam Lowry ‘Super Motivated’ to Finalize Long-Term Extension

Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry will make his long-awaited return to the ice Tuesday as the Jets take on the Los Angeles Kings, and insider reports suggest the team is eager to keep him around for the long term. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, both Lowry and the Jets are “super motivated” to finalize a contract extension for the pending free agent.

When speaking to media on his return to the team Lowry said "I feel really good, I'm looking forward to being back out there and it's finally feeling like Christmas morning so I'm looking forward to it."

Winnipeg has earned a reputation for retaining its core talent, despite being a team often listed on players’ no-trade lists. Those who do play in Winnipeg, however, understand the value of being part of a competitive organization that consistently gives its roster a legitimate chance to contend. Dreger added that the Jets are hoping to lock up their 32-year-old captain on a long-term deal.

Lowry is in the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million contract signed in 2021. Drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft, he has spent his entire career in Winnipeg and was named captain in 2023. A cornerstone of the lineup, Lowry has been especially effective centering a line with Nino Niederreiter and former Jet Mason Appleton.

While not known for flashy offensive numbers, Lowry is coming off a career year in which he scored a personal-best 16 goals and finished top-10 in Selke Trophy voting for the second straight season. The highlight of his season and potentially his career with the organization was his memorable game-winning goal in Game 7 of the first round, a 4‑3 double‑overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. He’ll make his season debut Tuesday after missing the start of the 2025–26 campaign due to hip surgery in May.

