Jets’ Cole Perfetti To Make Season Debut Sunday In Anaheim

Fresh off a breakout campaign and a memorable playoff moment, Cole Perfetti is set to make his season debut Sunday when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on the road.

Now that's worth smiling about 😊 Cole Perfetti will make his season debut tonight in Anaheim!

Perfetti was sidelined to start the season with a lower-body injury in the final game of the pre-season.

Return of the Fetts 🙂 @PlayNowManitoba | #GoJetsGo

Last season, Perfetti recorded new career highs across the board with 18 goals and 32 assists for a total of 50 points in a full 82-game season. His most memorable moment of the campaign was in Game 7 of the first round against the St. Louis Blues, the Jets found themselves trailing 3-1 late in regulation.

Then, with mere seconds left on the clock, Perfetti forced overtime by deflecting in a one-timer with just 2.2 seconds remaining, marking the latest game-tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history. From there, Jets captain Adam Lowry scored the series-winning goal in the second overtime to send Winnipeg to the next round.

As Perfetti takes the ice Sunday, fans will be looking to see how the 23-year-old is feeling after his injury as well as how he'll look offensively with many hoping he takes a step forward.

The Jets lost key top-six winger Nikolaj Ehlers to free agency in the off-season and Perfetti will be expected to help alleviate the loss in production.

