Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Ramping Up Workload During Wednesday Skate

After being sidelined in shocking fashion, Winnipeg Jets star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made a surprising early return to the ice Wednesday, injecting a much-needed boost into a team that has struggled in his absence.

Hellebuyck, who underwent a minor arthroscopic knee procedure on November 21st, was originally expected to miss four to six weeks. The veteran netminder decided to address the lingering issue early in the season, prioritizing his health for the remainder of the season. Prior to the injury, Hellebuyck posted an 8-6-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage.

Since Hellebuyck’s departure, the Jets have leaned heavily on backup Eric Comrie, who has posted a 2-6-1 record, a 3.53 GAA, and a .883 save percentage over nine appearances. Attempts to stabilize the crease with top prospect Thomas Milic and fellow call-up Domenic DiVincentiis have also faced challenges. Milic, after three NHL appearances, registered a 3.46 GAA and .871 save percentage, while DiVincentiis has yet to make his debut despite being called up from the Manitoba Moose.

But signs of life emerged Wednesday during an optional practice at Canada Life Centre. Jets colour analyst Mitchell Clinton reported that Hellebuyck “faced a significant amount of shots today” and even participated in 3-on-3 drills with traffic. Impressively, he arrived early and added an extra 45 minutes of training before the optional session, suggesting the team is slowly ramping up his workload.

Hellebuyck’s return could coincide perfectly with a challenging upcoming road game for the Jets when traveling to Colorado to take on the league-leading Avalanche next Friday, exactly four weeks after he was sidelined. His presence in net will not only stabilize Winnipeg’s defensive efforts but could also provide a significant psychological boost for a team that has been scrambling to find consistency without him.

