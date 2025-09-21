Jets Drop First Pre-season Contest to Minnesota in Overtime

The Winnipeg Jets kicked off their pre-season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon.

Those hoping to see Jonathan Toews make his Jets debut left disappointed, as Winnipeg dressed a rather youthful lineup on Sunday. The majority of the Jets' roster was made up of players from Junior or the AHL last season.

One of the only veterans in action for the Jets on Sunday got things going for the hosts. It was Morgan Barron who jammed home a netfront rebound on a 5-on-3 man advantage just 5:33 into the game.

Then, shortly after, Kevin He dazzled with a nifty pass reception and a behind-the-back pass to Danny Zhilkin, who potted his first of the preseason on a quick one-timer snap shot from the slot making it 2-0 in the early stages.

Offseason signing Samuel Fagemo picked up helpers on both markers, to which the Jets ended the period up 9-3 on the shot chart while holding onto a 2-0 lead.

The Wild bounced back in the middle stanza, collecting a goal from Yakov Trenin just 4:23 into the period, but it was nearly all Jets after that. The hosts held a 2:1 shot lead with 15 shots on Jesper Wallstedt, as compared to Minnesota's eight shots on Thomas Milic through 40 minutes of play.

Winnipeg killed off two of three Wild power plays as the third period wore on, with help from Winnipegger Isaac Poulter, who came in for the third period, receiving Milic of his duties.

But with Isaak Phillips in the box for a cross check to the throat of Danila Yurov. Hunter Haight walked in a ripped a wrist shot past Poulter, tying the game with 2:58 to play in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Opting to use speed to start the extra period, Winnipeg's trio of Brad Lambert, Brayden Yager and Haydn Fleury gave the Jets a near-immediately power play to start overtime, with Lambert drawing a tripping call on an early breakaway. However, the man advantage did not pay off.

Following a big stop from Poulter, the puck skied up the air and Yakov Trenin batted it into the net past the bewildered goaltender for the win, sealing the deal on three-straight tallies from the visitors.

Winnipeg product Carson Lambos and Brandon Wheat Kings forward Carter Klippenstein each suited up for the visitors as they returned to Manitoba for the first preseason game for the Wild.

The duo of Thomas Milic and Isaac Poulter turned aside 16 of the Wild's 19 shots on goal, while Wallstedt made 21 saves for Minnesota.

Winnipeg will next host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night