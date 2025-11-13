Jets' Dylan Samberg Expected To Make Season Debut Versus Seattle Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets are expecting to welcome back defenseman Dylan Samberg, who is slated to make his season debut Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, according to color analyst Mitchell Clinton.

#NHLJets line rushes. Looks like Samberg and Nyquist return: Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo Pearson-Ford-Nyquist Chibrikov, Lambert Morrissey-DeMelo Samberg-Pionk Stanley-Miller Schenn Hellebuyck Comrie

Samberg will likely resume his role in the top-four defense alongside longtime partner Neal Pionk. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a broken left wrist in the preseason, an injury that followed last year’s broken foot. His absence left a noticeable hole in the Jets’ defensive corps, underscoring just how pivotal he had become to the team’s structure.

Much of Samberg’s success comes from his chemistry with Neal Pionk. The two share a Minnesota connection that translates to seamless coordination on the ice. Last season was a breakout year for Samberg as he appeared in 60 games, tallying career highs with six goals and 20 points while tying for sixth in the NHL with a +34 rating.

He averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time per game, establishing himself as a reliable top-four defenseman. Beyond even his five-on-five contributions, Samberg became a cornerstone of Winnipeg’s penalty kill, known for his size, mobility, and willingness to block shots and shut down opposing rushes.

If Samberg returns as expected, the Jets could see their blue line regain the depth and stability that made it one of the NHL’s best over the last two seasons, giving Winnipeg a boost both at even strength and on special teams.

