Jets' Dylan Samberg Nearing Return After Attending Morning Skate

The Winnipeg Jets may be getting even healthier ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Vancouver Canucks as key defenseman Dylan Samberg was at morning skate.

According to Analyst Mitchell Clinton, Samberg was spotted in a regular jersey, skating with the group and signaling that his recovery from a broken wrist may be almost complete.

Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) on X

Dylan Samberg is in a regular jersey as the #NHLJets get ready to begin their morning skate.

Samberg, now 26, has been sidelined since suffering a broken left wrist in the preseason, an injury that came shortly after last year’s broken foot. His absence left a noticeable hole in Winnipeg’s defence but if today’s skate is any indication, the Jets might be on the cusp of getting back one of their key players.

Samberg’s breakout 2024-25 campaign underlined just how much the Jets leaned on him. He appeared in 60 regular-season games, posted career highs with 6 goals and 20 points, and tied for sixth in the NHL with a +34 rating. He averaged over 21 minutes of ice‐time per game, setting him firmly in the top four of the blue line.

On the special teams side is where Samberg’s value becomes more visible. He became a mainstay on Winnipeg’s top penalty-kill unit, trusted in all situations for his size, mobility and commitment to blocking shots and dismantling rushes.

Part of Samberg’s ascent comes from his pairing beside Neal Pionk as the two share more than just minutes. They share a Minnesota connection that provides extra chemistry that few defensive pairings have.

Jets Return North Seeking to Snap Skid Against Struggling Canucks

Jets seek much-needed offense from their depth as injured Canucks struggle to find consistency.

Last season, the duo logged a significant chunk of minutes together on Winnipeg’s second defensive pairing. For Pionk, Samberg brings a defensive steadiness and shot-blocking willingness that allowed Pionk more freedom to join the rush.

From Samberg’s side, having an experienced partner like Pionk gave him the confidence to grow into heavier minutes and tougher assignments.

If Samberg is indeed near a return, Winnipeg’s defense could look like it once did over the last two seasons when they were the best in the league.

Winnipeg To Host PWHL Semifinal Rematch Between Montréal And Ottawa

Winnipeg hosts a thrilling PWHL rematch as Montréal seeks revenge against Ottawa after last season's semifinal upset. Pure skill, intense rivalry.