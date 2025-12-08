Jets Expected To Break Up Lethal Top Line Amid Lengthy Skid

The Winnipeg Jets are sliding fast in the Western Conference, managing only five wins in their last 16 games and struggling to generate consistency at both ends of the ice. A combination of injuries, an overworked goaltender, and an offense that has cooled off across most of the lineup has created a damaging skid that has left head coach Scott Arniel searching for answers.

The loss of starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has exposed a significant weakness in the crease. Backup Eric Comrie has been forced into a starter’s workload and, while battling to keep the Jets afloat, has struggled under the pressure. Winnipeg has allowed 54 goals during the 16-game slump, while its offense has produced only 39 in that same stretch.

The top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Gabe Vilardi has been one of the few bright spots. The trio has combined for 20 of Winnipeg’s 39 goals during the downturn, carrying the bulk of the team’s offense. In an effort to spread that production more evenly, Arniel has begun experimenting with a significant shake-up to his forward group.

Vilardi skated Monday alongside captain Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter, a duo that is set to move up to the second line. Lowry and Niederreiter are both coming off career seasons while playing together, and the coaching staff hopes that reuniting them with a red-hot Vilardi can reignite their chemistry and generate more balanced scoring.

Cole Perfetti, who has two goals in 14 games since returning from injury, will drop to the third line in search of a spark. He is expected to skate with Tanner Pearson and Vladislav Namestnikov. Both have battled prolonged droughts, with Namestnikov scoreless in his last 16 games and Pearson managing only two goals across his last 22.

The reshuffling also moves Alex Iafallo to the top line with Connor and Scheifele. Iafallo has four points in his last 16 games and will be counted on to complement the Jets’ most reliable scoring duo.

Winnipeg’s biggest offseason addition, Jonathan Toews, has also been affected by the changes. The 37-year-old has produced one goal and one assist over the 16-game skid, leading to a demotion to the fourth line. He joins Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke, who has been one of the few depth forwards providing momentum with goals in back-to-back games and three points over his last two outings.

The Jets hope the new lineup combinations can stabilize a team that has been unable to collect points as the playoff race tightens. Winnipeg will enter its next stretch looking not only for results, but for signs that the shake-up can reverse a slide that has quickly become one of the season’s most concerning developments.

